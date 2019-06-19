Nepal govt withdraws ‘Guthi Bill’ after protests

After days of protests, the Nepal government has announced that it would withdraw a controversial Bill that sought to do away with the traditional Guthi, which are social organisations for managing Hindu and Buddhist religious shrines, festivals and community rituals. Prime Minister K P Oli asked his Land Reforms Minister to withdraw the Bill, but he was stopped by the Opposition from speaking on the issue in Parliament Tuesday morning. In a press conference later, he asserted that he was not anti-culture, religion or tradition. The Guthi have been in existence for over 500 years.