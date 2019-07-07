Nepal govt says no to Dalai Lama birthday

As China’s grip over Nepal increases, Prime Minister K P Oli’s government refused permission to the Tibetan community to celebrate the 84th birthday of the Dalai Lama on Saturday.

Sources in Nepal’s Home Ministry said the government has denied permission to the office of the Dalai Lama in Kathmandu, asking them not to celebrate the spiritual leader’s birthday — he was born July 6, 1935.

The stern posture of the Nepal government coincides with China’s tight vigilance, especially on Tibetan activities in Nepal, and the government’s compliance with a Chinese request to deny entry to individuals blacklisted by the Chinese authorities into the country.

The office of the Dalai Lama had approached the Chief District Officer of Kathmandu to seek permission to celebrate his birthday. There are approximately 20,000 Tibetan refugees living in Nepal which shares its border with Tibet.

Two weeks ago, immigration authorities at the Tribhuvan International Airport had deported an American citizen of Tibetan origin on China’s request.

Pradeep Yadav, a senior leader in the ruling coalition, was also recently suspended for six months for attending a meeting organised by the followers of the Dalai Lama.