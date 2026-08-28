Nepal lake formed after flash flood breaks banks, water level rising

A vehicle stuck in the mud in the aftermath of the flash floods in Nepal's Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal on Thursday (AP Photo)

Nepal officials have said the embankment of the barrier lake along the Nepal-China border in Rasuwa has given way and the water level is rising. Earlier, China had warned that Nepal could be hit by fresh floods if the lake embankment bursts.

The lake was formed within the debris after the initial mudslide hit the Nepal district on Wednesday. So far, 475 deaths have been confirmed, as per BBC.

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China pauses rescue efforts

Right before the embankment of the lake broke, China paused rescue efforts in Tibet after the fresh flood risk was flagged. It sounded the alarm of possible landslides if the lake embankment gave way.