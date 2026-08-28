Nepal lake formed after flash flood breaks banks, water level rising

Nepal officials have said the embankment of the barrier lake along the Nepal-China border in Rasuwa has given way and the water level is rising. Earlier, China had warned that Nepal could be hit by fresh floods if the lake embankment bursts.
The lake was formed within the debris after the initial mudslide hit the Nepal district on Wednesday. So far, 475 deaths have been confirmed, as per BBC.
Meanwhile, the BBC reported that the Nepal Army has rescued 900 people from Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, which were affected the most by the floods. Among the rescued were 92 Indians and 27 from other nations.
The continued inclement weather is hampering the rescue efforts, making evacuations difficult.
Indian tourists and pilgrims form the largest group of foreigners worst-hit by the flash floods on Wednesday.
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Nepal Army spokesperson General Rajaram Basnet told BBC all 900 were hospitalised.
What caused the Nepal flash floods?
The catastrophic flash flood in the Nepal-Tibet border region was triggered by a massive glacial collapse and ice avalanche near the Langtang Lirung peak in the Himalayas.
An enormous section of ice and rock broke free, crashing down the valley. The crash generated a powerful seismic shockwave equivalent to a magnitude 5.2 earthquake.
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