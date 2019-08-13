Nepal: Four former govt employees under probe commit suicide

Four people facing investigation in corruption cases by Nepal’s anti-graft body have committed suicide in the past two weeks.

Advertising

The Commission of Inquiry into Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has expedited investigations into a major land deal that involved transfer of government property to private individuals in the neighbourhood of the Prime Minister’s official residence.

Two former junior employees in the land revenue office had committed suicide as the investigation began. Another two employees who were being investigated in connection with two major scandals in Tribhuvan University also committed suicided one after another.