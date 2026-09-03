Nepal floods: Glimmer of hope as some tourists make contact. Who is still missing?

Some tourists reported missing after the Nepal floods have been found safe, but hundreds of foreign nationals remain unaccounted for.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Sep 3, 2026 11:02 PM IST
A drone view shows a damaged residential building along the swollen Trishuli River in the aftermath of flash floods in Nepals Nuwakot district, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. (AP Photo)A drone view shows a damaged residential building along the swollen Trishuli River in the aftermath of flash floods in Nepals Nuwakot district, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. (AP Photo)
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More than a week after catastrophic floods struck Nepal, some tourists who were reported missing have made contact with authorities, offering a glimmer of hope as search operations continue. At least 1,252 people have died, and more than 4,200 remain missing, according to Nepali authorities.

Hundreds of foreign nationals remain unaccounted for, while around 900 people are feared trapped inside six hydropower plants. Rescue teams are still searching for survivors as families scour a “wall of the missing” in Kathmandu and some begin holding symbolic funerals for relatives who remain unaccounted for.

Indian nationals and people of Indian origin are among those reported missing after the floods, with several pilgrims travelling towards the Kailash Mansarovar region caught in the disaster. India has also sent specialised teams to Nepal to assist with rescue and forensic identification efforts.

  1. 01

    Some missing tourists make contact

    At least five foreign nationals previously reported missing have made contact with authorities by phone or email and are safe, according to Nepali officials. They include three Spanish nationals, one Belgian and one American.

  2. 02

    590 foreign nationals remain missing

    Nepal has rescued 324 foreign nationals, while about 590 foreign nationals from dozens of countries remain unaccounted for, according to officials.

  3. 03

    Five Australians confirmed safe

    Five Australians previously reported missing have also been confirmed safe, bringing the number of Australians still unaccounted for down from 43 to 38. Australia has also announced that it will send drone operators to Nepal to assist search-and-rescue efforts.

  4. 04

    ⁠More than 4,200 people remain missing

    At least 1,204 people have been killed and more than 4,200 remain missing, according to Nepal’s disaster management agency. More than a week after the disaster, hopes of finding survivors are steadily fading.

  5. 05

    ⁠Around 900 feared trapped in hydropower plants

    Nepali authorities estimate that around 900 people are trapped inside six hydropower plants, according to Reuters. Rescue teams are continuing to clear mud and debris from blocked tunnels, with excavators and controlled blasting being used at some sites.

  6. 06

    ⁠Families turn to a ‘wall of the missing’

    At Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, a “wall of the missing” is covered with photographs of people who disappeared in the floods, alongside images of recovered bodies that have yet to be identified. Families visit the wall looking for information and post photographs and contact details of missing relatives.

  7. 07

    ⁠Some families hold symbolic funerals

    Some families have begun holding symbolic funerals for relatives who remain missing, using straw effigies in place of their bodies. In Nuwakot, relatives have performed final rites for missing family members, while families at Kathmandu’s Pashupatinath Temple have also cremated straw effigies.

  8. 08

    Authorities preserve DNA of unidentified bodies

    Nepalese authorities are temporarily burying some recovered bodies until they can be identified. Officials are preserving DNA samples, photographs and other identifying details to help match the remains with missing people and eventually return them to their families.

  9. 09

    Glacial collapse thought to have triggered floods

    The disaster began on August 26 after a glacier collapse sent a massive surge of mud, rock and water through mountain valleys along the Nepal-China border. The resulting floods and debris flows swept away homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure along the Trishuli River valley.

  10. 10

    ⁠Hundreds of survivors seek shelter in Kathmandu

    Around 400 survivors, mostly from Timure, about 110 km west of Kathmandu, have been staying at the Yellow Gumba monastery in the capital. The shelter is being organised by locals and relatives, with relief supplies donated by individuals and charity organisations.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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