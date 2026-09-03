Nepal floods: Glimmer of hope as some tourists make contact. Who is still missing?

More than a week after catastrophic floods struck Nepal, some tourists who were reported missing have made contact with authorities, offering a glimmer of hope as search operations continue. At least 1,252 people have died, and more than 4,200 remain missing, according to Nepali authorities.

Hundreds of foreign nationals remain unaccounted for, while around 900 people are feared trapped inside six hydropower plants. Rescue teams are still searching for survivors as families scour a “wall of the missing” in Kathmandu and some begin holding symbolic funerals for relatives who remain unaccounted for.

Indian nationals and people of Indian origin are among those reported missing after the floods, with several pilgrims travelling towards the Kailash Mansarovar region caught in the disaster. India has also sent specialised teams to Nepal to assist with rescue and forensic identification efforts.