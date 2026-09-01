Nepal floods miracle: Missing dog returns, farmer cleans mud-caked corn crop

Amid the devastation caused by the Nepal floods, small stories of hope are emerging as communities begin to pick up the pieces of their lives. A missing dog has returned safely to its family after disappearing during the disaster, while a parent managed to gather their child’s belongings that were damaged and mud-soaked.

According to authorities, the death toll from the Nepal-China floods has crossed 1,000, while more than 3,500 people remain missing. Several countries have sent rescue teams and relief supplies to support Nepal as it grapples with the scale of the catastrophic disaster.

As rescue teams continue searching for the missing and trying to reach people stranded in the worst-hit areas, residents are also returning to what remains of their homes in search of belongings that survived the floods. From clothes and household items to books and personal possessions, recovering even the smallest item has offered a sense of relief to families who have lost so much.