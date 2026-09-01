Nepal floods miracle: Missing dog returns, farmer cleans mud-caked corn crop

Amid the devastation caused by the Nepal floods, small stories of hope are emerging as communities begin to pick up the pieces of their lives. A missing dog has returned safely to its family after disappearing during the disaster, while a parent managed to gather their child’s belongings that were damaged and mud-soaked.
According to authorities, the death toll from the Nepal-China floods has crossed 1,000, while more than 3,500 people remain missing. Several countries have sent rescue teams and relief supplies to support Nepal as it grapples with the scale of the catastrophic disaster.
As rescue teams continue searching for the missing and trying to reach people stranded in the worst-hit areas, residents are also returning to what remains of their homes in search of belongings that survived the floods. From clothes and household items to books and personal possessions, recovering even the smallest item has offered a sense of relief to families who have lost so much.
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For many survivors, life is slowly moving forward despite the destruction around them. People are returning to damaged homes, clearing away mud and debris, looking for what can be salvaged and trying to restore a sense of normalcy. These moments offer glimpses of resilience as communities hold on to hope and begin rebuilding their lives. Scroll down to see the photo
A resident salvages belongings from his damaged home after flash flooding in the Devighat area of Nuwakot district in Nepal, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. (AP Photo) A farmer cleans his corn crop after flash floods in Nepal’s Nuwakot district on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. (AP Photo)
Nuwakot: A woman gives support to an elderly near an area covered in mud and debris in the aftermath of flash floods, at Trishuli market, in Nuwakot district, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. The death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 781 on Sunday, with more bodies being recovered, even as more than 2,500 people are still missing. (PTI Photo) Devighat: A man clears mud and debris in the aftermath of devastating flash floods, at Devighat, in Nuwakot district, Nepal, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. The death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 903 on Monday, with bodies continuing to be recovered, while 4,247 people are still missing following the disaster, authorities said. (PTI Photo) Devighat: People clear mud and debris in the aftermath of devastating flash floods, at Devighat, in Nuwakot district, Nepal, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. The death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 903 on Monday, with bodies continuing to be recovered, while 4,247 people are still missing following the disaster, authorities said. (PTI Photo)
A parent searches for her child’s belongings inside a flood-damaged classroom at the Shree Bagheswori Madhyamik School in Galchhi, Dhading district of Nepal Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. (AP Photo) Galchhi: A man looks for belongings stuck in debris amidst settled mud and silt inside a house, in the aftermath of the recent flash floods, in Galchhi, Dhading district, Nepal, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. (PTI Photo)