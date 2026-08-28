After Nepal floods, a viral video shows humanity at its worst — stealing from a dead woman

A disturbing video showing two men stealing earrings from the body of a woman killed in Nepal’s devastating floods has sparked outrage online. Nepal Police said they are taking action against those involved.
The 41-second clip, which spread quickly on social media, shows the men dragging the woman’s body using wooden planks and by her hair, before removing earrings from both ears and setting them aside.
Several bystanders can be seen nearby, with some filming the incident on their phones instead of intervening. India Today said it could not independently verify the video or the exact circumstances of the woman’s death.
In a post on X, Nepal Police confirmed that those involved in taking the earrings from the deceased woman’s ear had been arrested, sharing part of the video alongside the statement. The police did not release further details on the identities of the men or the location of the incident.
मृतकको कानको मुन्द्रा चोरी गर्ने व्यक्तिहरु नियन्त्रणमा लिएको सम्बन्धमा । pic.twitter.com/pnPlnQPn9j— Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) August 27, 2026
The latest flash flood has emerged amid one of Nepal’s deadliest disasters in years. Flash floods across Nepal and Tibet have killed nearly 400 people, with over 1,500 others still missing on both sides of the border.
Hundreds remain stranded, including Indians, with New Delhi working to trace 290 citizens still unaccounted for as rescue teams battle destroyed roads, washed-away bridges and thick mud and debris.
Authorities are also keeping a close watch on a newly formed barrier lake that is filling rapidly, raising fears of fresh flooding downstream.