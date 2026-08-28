After Nepal floods, a viral video shows humanity at its worst — stealing from a dead woman

A video showing two men stealing earrings from a flood victim's body in Nepal has gone viral, sparking outrage.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readAug 28, 2026 11:26 AM IST First published on: Aug 28, 2026 at 11:26 AM IST
Nepal Flash Floods live updatesScreengrab show men stealing earrings from the body of a flood victim in Nepal. (Photo: X/ @NepalPoliceHQ)

A disturbing video showing two men stealing earrings from the body of a woman killed in Nepal’s devastating floods has sparked outrage online. Nepal Police said they are taking action against those involved.

The 41-second clip, which spread quickly on social media, shows the men dragging the woman’s body using wooden planks and by her hair, before removing earrings from both ears and setting them aside.

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Several bystanders can be seen nearby, with some filming the incident on their phones instead of intervening. India Today said it could not independently verify the video or the exact circumstances of the woman’s death.

In a post on X, Nepal Police confirmed that those involved in taking the earrings from the deceased woman’s ear had been arrested, sharing part of the video alongside the statement. The police did not release further details on the identities of the men or the location of the incident.

The latest flash flood has emerged amid one of Nepal’s deadliest disasters in years. Flash floods across Nepal and Tibet have killed nearly 400 people, with over 1,500 others still missing on both sides of the border.

Hundreds remain stranded, including Indians, with New Delhi working to trace 290 citizens still unaccounted for as rescue teams battle destroyed roads, washed-away bridges and thick mud and debris.

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Also read liveNepal Flash Flood Live Updates: Rescuers race to save 100 trapped inside hydropower tunnel

Authorities are also keeping a close watch on a newly formed barrier lake that is filling rapidly, raising fears of fresh flooding downstream.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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