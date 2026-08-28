After Nepal floods, a viral video shows humanity at its worst — stealing from a dead woman

Screengrab show men stealing earrings from the body of a flood victim in Nepal. (Photo: X/ @NepalPoliceHQ)

A disturbing video showing two men stealing earrings from the body of a woman killed in Nepal’s devastating floods has sparked outrage online. Nepal Police said they are taking action against those involved.

The 41-second clip, which spread quickly on social media, shows the men dragging the woman’s body using wooden planks and by her hair, before removing earrings from both ears and setting them aside.