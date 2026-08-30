Nepal flash floods: Mass burials planned as mortuaries run out of space

Failing to find their loved ones after the flash floods, many people in Nepal are performing their last rites. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Faced with an acute shortage of mortuary space following the devastating flash floods, the Nepal government Sunday decided to proceed with mass burials for unidentified victims.

The decision by the Nepal Ministry of Home Affairs comes a day after authorities buried 70 unclaimed bodies in the Chitwan district. Kathmandu has served as the main collection centre for bodies recovered downstream following severe flooding along the Trishuli River basin.

The floods, triggered by a major glacial collapse near the Tibet border, sent surging waters down the turbulent Bhote Koshi and its tributary, the Lende Khola, into the Trishuli River. The floods severely impacted the Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading districts. Official figures have confirmed 752 deaths, with around 2,500 people still missing.