Nepal floods: Death toll crosses 1,000 as rescue teams search for thousands | 10 updates

More than a week after devastating floods swept through Nepal, the disaster is far from over. Nepal’s death toll has climbed to 1,000, with 4,000 people still missing, as rescue teams continue searching for survivors and workers believed to be trapped inside hydropower tunnels.

More than 11,800 people have been rescued, while the search has expanded with foreign assistance, including specialised Indian tunnel-rescue teams. India says its teams have established a foothold at the Chilime site and probed 185 metres into a tunnel at Langtang.

Nepal also remains vulnerable to further flooding. Forecasters in China have warned of renewed rain in Gyirong that could push up water levels in a nearby barrier lake, while officials have raised concerns over possible glacier collapses. The coming days, therefore, remain critical even as communities cling to hope.