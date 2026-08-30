Nepal floods: Before-and-after satellite images reveal scale of destruction

Satellite images reviewed by Earth scientists have shed new light on the chain of events behind the catastrophic flooding along the Nepal-China border, showing that a large section of bedrock beneath a glacier collapsed before an avalanche of ice, rock and debris swept downstream.

Initial satellite images from Nepal were obscured by clouds and dust, but clearer imagery taken on Thursday showed that part of the glacier on Langtang Lirung peak, near the border with Tibet, had broken away. Scientists Kristen Cook and Dan Shugar said the images indicated that the collapse involved not only the glacier but also a much larger section of the mountain’s underlying bedrock.