Nepal floods: Before-and-after satellite images reveal scale of destruction

Scientists studying satellite images believe a massive mountain collapse carried ice, rocks and debris into the valley, with melting ice adding to the resulting flood.

(Left) This satellite image provided by Vantor shows Syapru Besi, Nepal on October 18, 2023; another satellite image provided by Vantor shows destruction at Syapru Besi, Nepal on August 27, 2026. (AP photos)(Left) This satellite image provided by Vantor shows Syapru Besi, Nepal on October 18, 2023; another satellite image provided by Vantor shows destruction at Syapru Besi, Nepal on August 27, 2026. (AP photos)
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Satellite images reviewed by Earth scientists have shed new light on the chain of events behind the catastrophic flooding along the Nepal-China border, showing that a large section of bedrock beneath a glacier collapsed before an avalanche of ice, rock and debris swept downstream.

Initial satellite images from Nepal were obscured by clouds and dust, but clearer imagery taken on Thursday showed that part of the glacier on Langtang Lirung peak, near the border with Tibet, had broken away. Scientists Kristen Cook and Dan Shugar said the images indicated that the collapse involved not only the glacier but also a much larger section of the mountain’s underlying bedrock.

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Shugar said the bedrock failure carried a massive chunk of ice with it, sending boulders and debris into the steep valley below. As the material moved downstream, melting ice added water to the flow, creating a powerful mixture of mud, rock and water that swept through settlements.

Trishuli River widened as debris buried villages

The impact was visible in before-and-after satellite images of areas including Kolpurtar, Betrawati and Syapru Besi. The Trishuli River has become significantly wider in places after overflowing its banks and carrying huge amounts of sediment and debris. Its water, which previously appeared greenish, turned brown and black because of the large volume of mud being transported downstream.

 
Nepal floods · Satellite · Vantor
Rasuwagadhi hydro plant on the Trishuli River, before and after the flash flood
Satellite view of the same stretch on August 28, 2026, the valley floor scoured to bare rock and debris after the flash flood.
Satellite view of the Trishuli River on April 19, 2024, with the Rasuwagadhi hydro plant, access road, bridge and worker housing intact.
 
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Before · Apr 19, 2024
After · Aug 28, 2026
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Apr 19, 2024 Tap the bar or the image Aug 28, 2026
 
Before
This satellite image provided by Vantor shows the Trishuli River along Rasuwagadhi hydro plant in Nepal on April 19, 2024. AP/PTI
 
After
This satellite image provided by Vantor shows the Trishuli River along Rasuwagadhi hydro plant in Nepal Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (Satellite image ©2026 Vantor via AP)
The two frames are 28 months apart; some change visible between them predates the August 2026 flood.
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Several towns and villages along the river have been devastated, with homes and other structures submerged under mud and debris. In Betrawati, only parts of some houses remain visible in satellite imagery. Buildings were also toppled or swept away in Syapru Besi, a popular tourist destination and starting point for the Langtang trek.

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Nepal floods · Satellite · Vantor
Timure, Nepal: a border village before and after the flash flood
Satellite view of Timure on August 28, 2026. Most of the village and the riverside road have been replaced by a wide grey debris field; a few buildings survive on the wooded slope at the left.
Satellite view of Timure, Nepal on July 1, 2026, a dense village of red and blue roofed buildings with a road lined with parked trucks and the river channel intact.
 
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Before · Jul 1, 2026
After · Aug 28, 2026
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Jul 1, 2026 Tap the bar or the image Aug 28, 2026
 
Before
This satellite image provided by Vantor shows buildings and roads in Timure, Nepal on July 1, 2026. (Satellite image ©2026 Vantor via AP)
 
After
This satellite image provided by Vantor shows Timure, Nepal Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (Satellite image ©2026 Vantor via AP)
The two frames are eight weeks apart — July 1 and August 28, 2026 — so almost everything that changed between them is the flood.
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Mountain geographer Alton Byers of the University of Colorado Boulder described the destruction as a wasteland that could take years to recover. He said the event was the largest glacier-related flood he had witnessed.

 
Nepal floods · Satellite · Planet Labs
Kolpurtar, Nepal: the river valley before and during the flood
Satellite view of the same valley on August 26, 2026. The river has swollen into a broad grey-brown channel many times its earlier width. Cloud covers parts of the frame.
Satellite view of the valley near Kolpurtar, Nepal on August 12, 2026, a narrow river threading through densely forested hills with scattered settlements and terraced fields.
 
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Before · Aug 12, 2026
During · Aug 26, 2026
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Aug 12, 2026 Tap the bar or the image Aug 26, 2026
 
Before
This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows Kolpurtar, Nepal on Aug. 12, 2026. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
 
During the flood
This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows floodings in Kolpurtar, Nepal on Aug. 26, 2026. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
The two frames are 14 days apart — August 12 and August 26, 2026 — and the later one was captured on the day of the flood, not after it. Cloud obscures parts of the August 26 frame; grey-white patches over the hills are cloud, not flooding.
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Scientists are also examining whether climate change played a role. Byers said rising temperatures are melting glaciers and permafrost, potentially weakening the rock, ice and soil that stabilise high-altitude slopes.

However, Cook and Shugar cautioned that there is currently no definitive evidence directly linking this specific collapse to climate change. Cook noted that landslides and slope failures can occur naturally, although a warming climate could make such events more likely by destabilising mountain terrain.

The disaster has killed hundreds of people in Nepal and Tibet, with thousands still missing, including foreigners and pilgrims. Rescue teams continue to search the affected valleys as authorities monitor new lakes and other risks created by the collapse.

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