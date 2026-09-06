Nepal flood took his brother. He survived by two seconds, then cut short grief to help survivors

Residents commute across the Trishuli river on a newly installed zipline in the aftermath of flash floods at Bidur, Nuwakot district, Nepal. (Photo: AP)

Two days after floodwaters swept away his younger brother, Sudip Kumar Neupane stopped mourning and went back to work not for himself, but for the people around him who had lost everything too. The Kathmandu Post reports that the 31-year-old government officer chose to return to relief efforts rather than withdraw into grief, even as he carried the weight of watching his brother and a close colleague disappear beneath the flood.

Neupane works in Uttargaya Rural Municipality in Rasuwa. On 26 August, a glacial collapse in the Langtang region sent a wall of water crashing down the Bhotekoshi river, wiping out settlements in its path. That morning, according to the Post, he had set out to warn villagers of the danger heading their way, riding alongside his 27-year-old brother Pradip, a public health officer, and a colleague known locally as Janak dai. By the day’s end, only Neupane would return.