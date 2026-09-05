Missing for 10 days after Nepal floods, two people rescued alive

In this photo provided by the Nepal Army, a Chinese national is seen drinking water after being rescued at the Trishuli-3A hydropower project in Nepal's Rasuwa district on Saturday. (Nepal Army via AP)

Two people missing since the catastrophic August 26 floods in Nepal were rescued alive from separate locations in Trishuli on Saturday as the Nepal Army-led search and rescue operation entered its 11th day.

A Chinese national was rescued from a tunnel at the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project after rescuers advanced 225 metres into it. In a separate operation, a woman was rescued from the fourth floor of a house in Betrabati, one of the worst-hit localities. Both survivors were airlifted to Kathmandu for medical treatment.

The development came after two workers were rescued from the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station on Friday. Sanjay Sah and Kabir Maharjan were found about 170 metres inside the hydropower tunnel.