Missing for 10 days after Nepal floods, two people rescued alive

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Two people missing since the catastrophic August 26 floods in Nepal were rescued alive from separate locations in Trishuli on Saturday as the Nepal Army-led search and rescue operation entered its 11th day.
A Chinese national was rescued from a tunnel at the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project after rescuers advanced 225 metres into it. In a separate operation, a woman was rescued from the fourth floor of a house in Betrabati, one of the worst-hit localities. Both survivors were airlifted to Kathmandu for medical treatment.
The development came after two workers were rescued from the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station on Friday. Sanjay Sah and Kabir Maharjan were found about 170 metres inside the hydropower tunnel.
Their rescue renewed hopes for other workers believed to be trapped inside Nepal’s hydropower tunnels. Authorities estimate that around 900 workers are missing across hydropower projects, with roughly 500 believed to be trapped underground. At Trishuli 3A alone, about 115 workers are believed to be trapped, according to the Independent Power Producers Association of Nepal.
Saturday’s search operation in the Upper Trishuli Hydel project was assisted by a team from Korea.
India has already delivered 68.5 tonnes of relief materials to Nepal, along with a team of doctors and paramedics, a technical contingent and equipment for search and rescue operations.
Earlier this week, Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah thanked India for rapid assistance, stating in Parliament that around 4,000 people remain missing a week after flash floods struck Rasuwa district.
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