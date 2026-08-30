Nepal Flash Flood Live Updates: At least 682 killed, nearly 3,000 missing in deadly Nepal floods

A drone view shows rescue workers inspect the area and damaged structures following recent flash flooding along the Trishuli River in the Devighat area of Nuwakot district, Nepal. (Photo: AP)

Flood in Nepal Live News Updates: Nepal’s flood disaster has claimed at least 682 lives, with nearly 3,000 people still unaccounted for, as rescue teams continue combing through debris and disrupted communities. Prime Minister said 4,451 people have been rescued so far, while the scale of humanitarian need keeps growing, with UNICEF warning that thousands of children require urgent assistance and international aid beginning to reach survivors in temporary camps.

UNICEF has warned that at least 17,000 children need urgent humanitarian assistance. The floods destroyed 18 schools outright and damaged another 20, disrupting education for thousands of students across the affected regions. The International Committee of the Red Cross estimates at least 93,000 people have been affected by the disaster. Humanitarian aid is now reaching some of the survivors sheltering in temporary camps, though needs remain widespread.

Story continues below this ad Nepal has appealed for financial and specialised rescue support, including heavy-lift drones, DNA testing kits and body freezer storage units. Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said the country’s reconstruction bill could run into billions of dollars. India has stepped up glacier monitoring following the disaster in Nepal, a move aimed at tracking potential risks tied to the flooding. Here are five key points on the developing situation: Nepal’s flood death toll has risen to 682, with nearly 3,000 people still missing.

Nepal’s prime minister said 4,451 people have been rescued so far.

UNICEF warns 17,000 children need urgent help, with 18 schools destroyed and 20 damaged.

Nepal has appealed for international support, including drones, DNA kits and freezer units, as reconstruction costs could reach billions of dollars.

Canada, the EU and China have pledged humanitarian aid, while India has stepped up glacier monitoring. Live Updates Aug 30, 2026 05:20 AM IST How Indians can get flood-related updates Indian nationals and their families seeking information can contact the Embassy of India, Kathmandu on: +977 985 131 6807 +977 970 910 7500 +977 981 032 6117 Email: eoikathmandufloodsupport@gmail.com Aug 30, 2026 05:19 AM IST India sends fourth flight carrying rescue equipment, aid to Nepal India has sent its fourth flight carrying assistance to Nepal, with an Indian Air Force C-130 aircraft transporting 11 tonnes of rescue equipment, forensic supplies and relief materials as recovery efforts continue after the devastating floods. According to Dr S. Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, the aircraft is carrying a specialised tunnel technical team and equipment to support search and rescue operations, along with a team of forensic experts and equipment for DNA analysis to help identify mortal remains. The 4th flight from 🇮🇳 with 11 tonne assistance is now airborne. The @IAF_MCC C-130 aircraft is carrying:



➡️ A Tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search & rescue operations.



➡️ A team of Forensics experts for DNA analysis along with Forensic equipment.



➡️… pic.twitter.com/XmUJQQ1muJ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 29, 2026

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