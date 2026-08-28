Top developments on Nepal flash flood: Death toll hits over 400, what’s next?

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The flood came in suddenly and tore through areas along the Nepal-China border on Wednesday after a surge of water, rock, ice and mud swept through Himalayan river systems. The worst-hit areas in Nepal included Timure and Syaphrubesi in Rasuwa district, along the Bhotekoshi River. The torrent destroyed buildings, roads and bridges before rushing downstream into the Trishuli river system.

On the Chinese side, the Gyirong border crossing was also hit by enormous torrents of muddy water and debris. Videos from the area showed water rapidly engulfing structures and sweeping through the border complex.