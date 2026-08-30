‘I knew I was going to die’: Bay Area couple recalls escaping Nepal flood

As Nepal's flood death toll climbs past 734 and humanitarian needs grow, a Bay Area couple recounts the terrifying moments they escaped a wall of floodwater near the Nepal-China border, believing they would not survive.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readAug 30, 2026 12:04 PM IST First published on: Aug 30, 2026 at 11:55 AM IST
Nepal Flash FloodsAnjana Raja and Pattabiraman Venkatesan, a couple from the San Francisco Bay Area who were on a pilgrimage to Tibet. (Photo: AP/X/@CBSNews)

Nepal’s flood disaster has claimed at least 734 lives, with nearly 3,000 people still unaccounted for, as rescue teams continue combing through debris and disrupted communities. Among those who narrowly escaped were a Bay Area couple who said they thought their lives were over as a wall of water bore down on their tour bus near the Nepal-China border. The country’s prime minister said 4,451 people have been rescued so far, while the scale of humanitarian need keeps growing.

Among those caught in the disaster were foreign travelers on pilgrimages and treks near the Nepal-China border, including a couple from the San Francisco Bay Area who described a harrowing escape to CBS News.

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Nepal Flash Floods
A drone view shows rescue workers inspect the area and damaged structures following recent flash flooding along the Trishuli River in the Devighat area of Nuwakot district, Nepal. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds of the missing are foreign nationals who were in the area to work, trek or take part in a pilgrimage to a sacred peak on the Tibetan side of the border. Among a group of roughly 80 pilgrims from the Isha Foundation still unaccounted for, organizers said the missing came from 19 different countries.

The United States has one of the largest numbers of citizens affected. The State Department said 90 Americans remain missing, with five rescued so far, and 22 of the missing pilgrims from the Isha Foundation group are American nationals.

A sudden turn

Anjana Raja and Pattabiraman Venkatesan, a couple from the San Francisco Bay Area on a pilgrimage to Tibet, told CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio that they had just passed Timure, heading toward the Nepal-China border, when what looked like a tsunami struck their tour bus Wednesday.

Raja said she and her husband had been busy chatting with other travelers on the bus and weren’t looking ahead when the driver suddenly turned uphill off the main road. When she looked up, she said the driver, the guide and three other passengers near the front of the bus were gone, having jumped out. She said the door had been left open, which let her husband grab the driver by the collar and pull him back in to get everyone moving.

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A wall of water

Raja said that within seconds, she saw what looked like a 60- to 70-foot wall of dark, muddy water bearing down on them, close enough that she estimated it was only about 50 feet from the bus. She said she first mistook it for smoke or dust, unsure at that moment whether it was fire, before realizing it was floodwater.

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Nepal Flash Floods
Residents carry their belongings salvaged from their damaged homes filled with mud and debris in Devighat, in Nepal’s Nuwakot district. (Photo: AP)

The couple ran uphill, climbing higher with each step as the wall of water and debris closed in behind them. Raja said a police base camp nearby was washed out completely as they watched.

‘I knew I was going to die’

In that instant, with the wall of water closing in, Raja said she was certain her life was over. She said the thought was immediate and overwhelming: she was not going to survive.

Also read Nepal floods: Before-and-after satellite images reveal scale of destruction

The couple eventually made it to a mountaintop, where they sheltered overnight in a goat shed with other survivors before being airlifted out the next day. Raja called their survival nothing short of a miracle.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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