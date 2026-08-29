‘A warrior’: How a 97-year-old was pulled alive from Nepal floods

A 97-year-old woman pulled from flood debris in Nepal is recovering in hospital, according to her doctors.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readAug 29, 2026 10:54 AM IST First published on: Aug 29, 2026 at 10:49 AM IST
Nepal Flash Floods live updatesRescuers use an earthmover to carry a victim of flash flooding to safety along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district. (Photo: AP)

A 97-year-old woman pulled alive from the wreckage of Nepal’s floods is now recovering in hospital, doctors say. Her great-nephew, Dipak Bohara, told BBC Nepali that Guna Maya Bohara looked like “a warrior” returning victorious from battle after rescuers spent four hours freeing her from the rubble of her care home.

Dipak Bohara had travelled from Kathmandu to help pull his great-aunt from the debris. Her rescue is one of the rare moments of hope to emerge from a disaster that has killed hundreds of people across Nepal and Tibet since Wednesday, when scientists say a glacier collapse in the Himalayan border region triggered the flash floods.

Story continues below this ad

What happened, and how?

The floods tore through roads, bridges and power lines along the route connecting Kathmandu with Lhasa in Tibet, a corridor also used by trekkers and pilgrims heading into the region. The scale of destruction has left some communities reachable only by helicopter, forcing rescuers like Dipak Bohara to make their own way into disaster zones to reach trapped relatives, much as he did to free his great-aunt.

Nepal floods
Rescuers carry a victim of flash flooding to safety along the Trishuli River in Nepal’s Nuwakot district. (Photo: AP)

More than 3,700 people have been rescued in Nepal so far, according to the Associated Press (AP), with thousands of security personnel deployed in the search-and-rescue effort. But the operation has been repeatedly complicated by conditions on the ground. A new danger emerged when debris blocked a river upstream, forming a lake that built up millions of cubic metres of water.

Reuters reported the volume climbed above 2.5 million cubic metres before the lake overflowed into the Bhotekoshi River, prompting warnings for people living downstream. Nepal paused rescue operations for about 90 minutes as a precaution, while Chinese rescue teams and vehicles were moved to safer ground before work resumed.

The disaster also has a significant international dimension. The affected route is heavily used by tourists and pilgrims travelling toward Tibet’s Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar, and India’s External Affairs Ministry says around 320 Indian nationals remain uncontactable, though 96 who had been stranded on the Chinese side have since crossed into Nepal by land.

Story continues below this ad
China Nepal Flash Floods
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army transfer an inflatable rescue boat to the mudslide-hit area near Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, in Xigaze, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: AP)

India has sent relief flights, a tunnel rescue team and a prefabricated bridge to help restore connectivity in flood-hit areas. On the Chinese side, rescue teams have been deployed around Gyirong county, where state media report more than 1,000 people, including hundreds of tourists, have been evacuated.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments