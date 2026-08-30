How one teacher saved 900 students from Nepal floods

As rescuers on Sunday raced to find thousands of people in Nepal and Tibet following catastrophic flash floods triggered by a glacier collapse, a Nepali school headteacher’s swift actions helped avoid a major tragedy. The teacher, upon receiving a warning of flooding in the area, ordered the evacuation of the school, saving the lives of around 900 students.
Rajendra Dawadi, who leads Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School in Nepal’s Nuwakot, was prompted to evacuate the students after he received a series of calls that warned of the risk of flooding in the area, the London-based BBC reported.
The Trishuli Hydro Power station lies in a destructed state and invisible in the photo ( photo shows the spot of the water way and the headgate) after the flash floods. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Headteacher received multiple flood warnings
Dawadi said he received at least four warnings from different people within several minutes related to flooding. The decision was straightforward for the teacher, who teaches in a school with just over 1,600 students.
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‘I decided I shouldn’t delay any more’
The warnings received by the headteacher included reports that floodwater had already swept through the upstream settlement of Betrawati. Dawadi said that’s when he decided to evacuate the school. “I decided I shouldn’t delay any more. Even if the flood was not coming, it was just a matter of a single day’s classes,” he told the BBC .
The students were safely evacuated to higher ground, and headteacher Dawadi said he witnessed a hostel building, located around 100 metres from the river, being engulfed by the floodwaters. “If we had made the decision 10 minutes later, all of us, including the students and me, would not be able to speak to you today,” he told the BBC reporter.
Student recalls escaping floodwaters
One of the 900 students saved by the headteacher was 16-year-old Yunisha, who said she narrowly escaped the floodwaters moments before the tragedy struck.
“I, along with my friends, survived by just 10 seconds. Within no time, the bazaar was swept away in front of my eyes,” Yunisha said.
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Nepal flood death toll crosses 780
The Nepal flash flood tragedy has claimed at least 781 lives till now, and more than 2,500 remain missing in the country, with rescue operations continuing across affected areas. According to an estimate by the Red Cross, more than 90,000 people are likely to have been affected by the disaster, Reuters reported.
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