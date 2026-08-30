How one teacher saved 900 students from Nepal floods

Mud covers the floor of a classroom damaged in the recent flash floods at the Shree Bagheswori Madhyamik School in Galchhi, Dhading District, Nepal. (AP Photo)

As rescuers on Sunday raced to find thousands of people in Nepal and Tibet following catastrophic flash floods triggered by a glacier collapse, a Nepali school headteacher’s swift actions helped avoid a major tragedy. The teacher, upon receiving a warning of flooding in the area, ordered the evacuation of the school, saving the lives of around 900 students.

Rajendra Dawadi, who leads Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School in Nepal’s Nuwakot, was prompted to evacuate the students after he received a series of calls that warned of the risk of flooding in the area, the London-based BBC reported.

The Trishuli Hydro Power station lies in a destructed state and invisible in the photo ( photo shows the spot of the water way and the headgate) after the flash floods. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Trishuli Hydro Power station lies in a destructed state and invisible in the photo ( photo shows the spot of the water way and the headgate) after the flash floods. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Headteacher received multiple flood warnings

Dawadi said he received at least four warnings from different people within several minutes related to flooding. The decision was straightforward for the teacher, who teaches in a school with just over 1,600 students.