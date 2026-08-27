Before and after Nepal flash flood: Satellite images show scale of destruction

A massive flash flood in Nepal on Wednesday washed away villages in the northern part of the country, leaving at least 165 people dead and a trail of destruction. Nearly a thousand are still missing in Nepal and Tibet as the deluge in the Bhote Koshi river, originating from Tibet, engulfed many areas in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading districts.

The Planet Labs satellite images, shared by Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, captured the extent of devastation in various regions of northern Nepal, showing entire regions wiped away by the current.

Reports from the affected areas and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said the swollen Bhote Koshi river swept many settlements across the 60-km road from Xylong in Tibet, China, down to Rasuwa, Nuwakot (Trishuli), and Dhading. The river joins the Trishuli River in Rasuwa.

Before (left) and after images of Betrawati area of Nepal. (Photo: PBSLabs via NDRRMA) Before (left) and after images of Betrawati area of Nepal. (Photo: PBSLabs via NDRRMA)

The flood severely affected Timure and Syapru Besi in Rasuwa district, with villages, market areas and infrastructure projects damaged or washed away. Authorities have warned residents along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers to move to safer ground as floodwaters move downstream.

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Before (left) and after images of Syapru Besi area of Nepal. (Photo: PBSLabs via NDRRMA) Before (left) and after images of Syapru Besi area of Nepal. (Photo: PBSLabs via NDRRMA)

The NDRMA stated that the images from Planet Labs were obtained with the support of the Stimson Centre.

The images were from the Devighat area, Betrawati area, Hakubesi area, and Syaphrubesi area.