Nepal becomes first beneficiary of global funding for loss & damage

A newly-created international climate fund that seeks to provide financial assistance to countries affected by climate disasters decided on Thursday to earmark US $20 million for Nepal to help it recover from the devastating flash floods in August, making it the first beneficiary of international funding for loss and damage – a long-pending demand of developing countries.

The Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD), created in 2022, convened an emergency board meeting on Thursday at the request of Nepal and several other developing countries. The Board decided to “provisionally set aside” a sum of $20 million for Nepal.

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Nepal has been asked to make a formal application for a funding request which will be considered at the Board’s next meeting in December.

According to Nepal government’s estimates, the economic loss and damage from the floods was at least $2.69 billion, with initial recovery and reconstruction needs pegged at a minimum of $4.71 billion.

A videograb of the devastating flash floods in Nepal. (PTI) A videograb of the devastating flash floods in Nepal. (PTI)

What the FRLD board has approved for Nepal is, therefore, less than one per cent of the assessed requirement, but $20 million is the largest amount that can be approved by the FRLD for any single event right now.

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Nepal was devastated by massive floods following a rock and ice avalanche on August 26 in the northeastern district of Rasua. The incident, which has been scientifically assessed to have been a result of climate change induced processes, killed more than 1,300 people, and over 5,000 people are still known to be missing, according to Nepal government sources.

It was the kind of incident for which the FRLD was created on the demands of developing countries, particularly small and least developed nations, which are most vulnerable to impacts of climate change, and have least resources to deal with these.

A drone view shows a damaged residential building along the swollen Trishuli River in the aftermath of flash floods in Nepals Nuwakot district, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. (AP Photo) A drone view shows a damaged residential building along the swollen Trishuli River in the aftermath of flash floods in Nepals Nuwakot district, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. (AP Photo)

After over a decade and a half of negotiations, the FRLD was created at the COP27 meeting in Sharm-el Shaikh in Egypt in 2022, and was operationalised at COP28 in Dubai the following year with the announcement of the first round of pledges.

As of June this year, the FRLD had received 176 funding requests from 119 countries for a total sum of $2.8 billion. These requests are still being processed and are expected to be decided at the scheduled board meeting in December. Following the flooding event in August, Nepal had requested immediate support.

The Trishuli Hydro Power station lies in a destructed state and invisible in the photo ( photo shows the spot of the water way and the headgate) after the flash floods. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Trishuli Hydro Power station lies in a destructed state and invisible in the photo ( photo shows the spot of the water way and the headgate) after the flash floods. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

While countries can submit multiple requests for different incidents, each of these requests have to be between $5 million and $20 million.

The provisional approval for Nepal is being seen as a small but significant step forward in operationalising the international loss and damage framework in which small and vulnerable countries are able to access some financial assistance to deal with climate disasters.

“The FRLD has taken a landmark operational step by provisionally allocating $20 million for reconstruction in Nepal following GLOF event. But the funding is less than 0.5 per cent of Nepal’s estimated $5 billion reconstruction costs, and would be released only after Nepal clears further bureaucratic project proposals, risking a delay to relief amid an ongoing structural crisis,” Ajay Mathur, former director-general of International Solar Alliance, said.