India to rebuild Nepal school after principal’s evacuation saves 1,600 students

India’s Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, met Rajendra Dawadi, principal of Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School in Bidur, on Tuesday and commended his swift response during the August 26 floods. (Photos: X/@navsri6619)

India will support the complete reconstruction of a school in Nepal’s Nuwakot district after its principal’s quick decision to evacuate the campus moments before devastating flash floods swept through the area.

India’s Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, met Rajendra Dawadi, principal of Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School in Bidur, on Tuesday and commended his swift response during the August 26 floods.

In a post on X, Srivastava said Dawadi’s decision to ring the school bell and evacuate the premises helped avert what could have been a major tragedy. The school, which has more than 1,600 students, was subsequently swept away by raging floodwaters that tore through the Trishuli Valley.