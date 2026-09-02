India to rebuild Nepal school after principal’s evacuation saves 1,600 students

India’s Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, met Rajendra Dawadi, principal of Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School in Bidur, on Tuesday and commended his swift response during the August 26 floods. (Photos: X/@navsri6619)
India will support the complete reconstruction of a school in Nepal’s Nuwakot district after its principal’s quick decision to evacuate the campus moments before devastating flash floods swept through the area.
India’s Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, met Rajendra Dawadi, principal of Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School in Bidur, on Tuesday and commended his swift response during the August 26 floods.
In a post on X, Srivastava said Dawadi’s decision to ring the school bell and evacuate the premises helped avert what could have been a major tragedy. The school, which has more than 1,600 students, was subsequently swept away by raging floodwaters that tore through the Trishuli Valley.
Met Rajendra Dawadi, Principal, Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School, Bidur, Nuwakot. His timely action saved lives of more than 1600 school children just before the school was swept away in #Rasuwa flash flood. This school was set up in 1950s; Designed by Indian engineer,… pic.twitter.com/XoVkKRvR8x
The students were moved to higher ground. Reflecting on how narrowly they had escaped, Dawadi said: “If we had made the decision 10 minutes later, all of us, including the students and me, would not be able to speak to you today.”
A 16-year-old student, Yunisha, also described the narrow escape, saying: “I, along with my friends, survived by just 10 seconds. Within no time, the bazaar was swept away in front of my eyes.”
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India to rebuild school
During Tuesday’s meeting, Srivastava conveyed India’s decision to support the complete reconstruction of Tribhuvan Trishuli Secondary School in the future.
The school has a long history of India-Nepal cooperation. It was originally established in the 1950s with Indian assistance and was designed by an engineer associated with the construction of the Trishuli Hydropower Plant.
More recently, the school’s newer building was constructed in 2022 with grant assistance under India’s High Impact Community Development Programme (HICDP).
The reconstruction support therefore comes after the same institution, built with earlier Indian assistance and subsequently expanded through Indian grant funding, was destroyed by the floods.
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The announcement also follows renewed attention on Dawadi’s decision to evacuate the students before the floodwaters reached the school, turning what began as a routine school day into a race against rapidly rising water.
Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More
Syed Ilham Jafri is a Trainee Sub Editor at The Indian Express, working on the Digital Desk covering breaking news, politics, global developments, and current affairs. He is involved in copy editing, live news blogs, SEO optimisation and digital publishing. He also writes for Express's Fresh Take and Books and Literature section.
Academic Background
Ilham has completed his Master's in International Journalism from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom, and holds a Bachelor's degree in English Literature with History from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.
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Ilham's interests lie in media, politics, culture, world affairs, public discourse, communications, and digital, algorithmic and AI-driven public spheres. Alongside newsroom work, he has previously worked on communications and research-based roles with organisations including HIMAL Southasian, and the Software Freedom Law Center. He has also led and contributed to several student editorial initiatives and publications. His work engages with questions of media narratives, identity, and contemporary social and political culture. ... Read More