Nepal flash floods: Toll crosses 1,000; morgues full, Kathmandu sees mass burials

Workers carry bodies of unidentified victims of the flash floods at a burial site near Gokarna Forest Resort in Kathmandu on Tuesday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

As dusk fell over Kathmandu and rain swept across the valley, a line of ambulances arrived at the western gate of Gokarna Forest Resort, a former retreat and hunting reserve of Nepal’s royal family.

Police personnel and workers soon began carrying the remains of unidentified victims of the Bhotekosi flash floods through the golf course into the nearby forest.

Two JCB excavators had dug large pits in the muddy embankment as officials watched. Nearly 75 bodies were interred and tagged with batch numbers for future identification.

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A day earlier, more than 200 victims had been buried at four locations. The death toll rose to 1,050 on Tuesday as security forces recovered more bodies from eight districts, officials said.