Nepal Flash Flood Live Updates: People from more than 30 countries are missing after the flash floods in Nepal and China

This satellite image provided by Vantor shows Syapru Besi, Nepal on Oct. 18, 2023. (Satellite image ©2026 Vantor via AP)

Nepal Flood Live Updates: The death toll from catastrophic flash floods that hit the China-Nepal border area has climbed to at least 389, with close to 1,500 people still missing, officials said on Thursday, as rescue teams battled harsh weather and difficult terrain to reach survivors. Many of those unaccounted for are foreign trekkers, tour groups and pilgrims who were in the region when the disaster struck on Wednesday.

What type of disaster was it?

The tragedy is being described as a glacial-lake-triggered flash flood and landslide disaster, one of the deadliest of its kind in the Himalayan region in recent years. Experts say a mass of ice and rock broke away from a glacier, possibly triggered by seismic activity, and came crashing down the mountainside, causing catastrophic flash flooding in Nepal’s Rasuwa district near the Tibet border.

Story continues below this ad Also Read | More than 100 Indians missing after deadly Nepal flash floods | 10 points India Embassy in Nepal issues updated emergency helpline numbers The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has issued updated emergency helpline numbers for people seeking assistance amid the Nepal disaster. The numbers are available for emergency contact and can also be reached through WhatsApp. Helpline numbers: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500, +977 981 032 6117. Story continues below this ad Here are five key points on the developing situation: Rising toll, mass search operation: Nepal’s disaster management authority put the death count at 389, with around 910 people, including over 500 foreign nationals, still missing. Officials said 50 foreigners had been airlifted to safety so far, though the terrain is severely hampering rescue work.

Nepal’s disaster management authority put the death count at 389, with around 910 people, including over 500 foreign nationals, still missing. Officials said 50 foreigners had been airlifted to safety so far, though the terrain is severely hampering rescue work. China reports separate casualties: State media said at least three people had died in Gyirong County, Tibet, with 558 missing there, of whom 260 are foreign nationals. Beijing said nearly 100 Chinese citizens were also missing on the Nepal side of the border.

State media said at least three people had died in Gyirong County, Tibet, with 558 missing there, of whom 260 are foreign nationals. Beijing said nearly 100 Chinese citizens were also missing on the Nepal side of the border. India has highest number of missing: New Delhi said 290 Indian nationals were out of contact, including around 200 pilgrims on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra stranded on the Chinese side. India has sent two consignments of relief material, including over 47 tonnes of aid, medicine and food, and rescued 21 people from Tamil Nadu.

New Delhi said 290 Indian nationals were out of contact, including around 200 pilgrims on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra stranded on the Chinese side. India has sent two consignments of relief material, including over 47 tonnes of aid, medicine and food, and rescued 21 people from Tamil Nadu. Secondary flood threat looms: Chinese authorities warned of a “high risk” that a barrier lake formed by the landslide could breach and trigger fresh flooding downstream. Forecasters have also flagged more monsoon rain in the coming days, adding to the danger for rescue teams and survivors.

Chinese authorities warned of a “high risk” that a barrier lake formed by the landslide could breach and trigger fresh flooding downstream. Forecasters have also flagged more monsoon rain in the coming days, adding to the danger for rescue teams and survivors. Cause still being probed: Experts believe an ice-and-rock avalanche linked to a glacier, possibly set off by seismic activity, triggered the disaster. The US Geological Survey pointed to a glacial collapse and landslide as the likely cause, though a full assessment is still underway. Live Updates Aug 28, 2026 05:35 AM IST Kathmandu hospital offers free treatment for flood victims A private medical college in Kathmandu, founded by Nepali Congress politician Dr. Sunil Kumar Sharma, is offering free treatment to victims of the devastating flash floods that struck the China-Nepal border region. Kathmandu Medical College (KMC), founded by Sharma, a former member of Nepal's Federal Parliament, runs two teaching hospitals in the capital. One of these has already dispatched a rapid response team to the worst-hit districts, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading, to assist with treatment on the ground. प्रेस विज्ञप्ति pic.twitter.com/CCLPrsZWhE — Dr.Sunil kumar sharma (@dr_sunilksharma) August 26, 2026 Aug 28, 2026 05:22 AM IST TN govt monitoring rescue of Mansarovar pilgrims on hourly basis: Minister The Tamil Nadu government was closely monitoring the rescue of state pilgrims stranded due to the catastrophic floods in Nepal and is also ascertaining the whereabouts of 49 others who left from Chennai, Minister A Rajmohan informed the Assembly on Thursday. In addition to the 54 people from 10 districts of Tamil Nadu and 3 from Puducherry who had gone on the pilgrimage, it has come to the notice of the government that a tour operator in Chennai had taken 49 pilgrims to Mansarovar, taking the total number of persons embarking on the pilgrimage to 106, he said. -PTI Aug 28, 2026 05:07 AM IST Australia is sending $5 million and personnel to Nepal for flood response Australia is sending a $5 million assistance package to Nepal for affected communities, according to a foreign ministry statement. The funds will go toward humanitarian assistance to support disaster response and recovery efforts like food, emergency shelter, clean water and sanitation. The government is also deploying additional personnel to support affected Australians and a team of three humanitarian response specialists within the next 48 hours to help Australian staff already on the ground. “With roads and bridges destroyed, many communities remain isolated and difficult to reach, underscoring the need for rapid humanitarian assistance,” the Australian foreign ministry said. At least 39 Australians remain missing in Nepal, the ministry said. Message from the Australian Ambassador to Nepal

HE Simon Ernst



Australians in need of emergency consular assistance should contact DFAT’s 24-hour Consular Emergency Centre on 1300 555 135 or +61 2 6261 3305 (if calling from overseas). pic.twitter.com/SEoTS0FfWY — Ambassador HE Simon Ernst (@AusAmbNP) August 27, 2026 Aug 28, 2026 05:02 AM IST People from more than 30 countries are missing after the flash floods in Nepal and China Catastrophic flash floods along the China-Nepal border have killed at least 359 people, with more than 1,400 still missing as of Thursday, officials said. Many of those unaccounted for are foreign nationals who were in the region for trekking, guided tours or a pilgrimage to a sacred Hindu site, as rescue teams continue to battle difficult terrain and shifting casualty figures across agencies. Five key points: Nepal toll climbs: Nepal's disaster management authority put the death toll at 359, with 910 people, including 517 foreigners, still missing. Fifty foreigners have been rescued by air so far, and the missing include Nepali tourists, security personnel and residents of the Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts. China reports separate casualties: State media said at least three people died and 558 were missing in Gyirong County, Tibet, of whom 260 are foreign nationals. China's foreign ministry said nearly 100 Chinese citizens were also missing on the Nepal side. India has highest number of missing: India's External Affairs Ministry said 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable, including 73 workers from a power project. Officials said many Indian tourists were on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, a sacred Hindu site in Tibet. US and other nations affected: The US State Department said 90 Americans were unaccounted for, with three already rescued and no confirmed US deaths. Ukraine reported 55 citizens missing, Malaysia 51 and Australia 39, with dozens more from Britain, Canada and other countries. Wide international spread: Smaller numbers of missing were reported from South Korea, Singapore, Germany, Russia, South Africa, Latvia, Japan, New Zealand, France and several other nations, underscoring how many foreign tourists and workers were in the region when the disaster struck.

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