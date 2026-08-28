Nepal Flash Flood Live Updates: People from more than 30 countries are missing after the flash floods in Nepal and China

This satellite image provided by Vantor shows Syapru Besi, Nepal on Oct. 18, 2023. (Satellite image ©2026 Vantor via AP)
Nepal Flood Live Updates: The death toll from catastrophic flash floods that hit the China-Nepal border area has climbed to at least 389, with close to 1,500 people still missing, officials said on Thursday, as rescue teams battled harsh weather and difficult terrain to reach survivors. Many of those unaccounted for are foreign trekkers, tour groups and pilgrims who were in the region when the disaster struck on Wednesday.
What type of disaster was it?
The tragedy is being described as a glacial-lake-triggered flash flood and landslide disaster, one of the deadliest of its kind in the Himalayan region in recent years. Experts say a mass of ice and rock broke away from a glacier, possibly triggered by seismic activity, and came crashing down the mountainside, causing catastrophic flash flooding in Nepal’s Rasuwa district near the Tibet border.
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India Embassy in Nepal issues updated emergency helpline numbers
The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has issued updated emergency helpline numbers for people seeking assistance amid the Nepal disaster. The numbers are available for emergency contact and can also be reached through WhatsApp. Helpline numbers: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500, +977 981 032 6117.
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Here are five key points on the developing situation:
- Rising toll, mass search operation: Nepal’s disaster management authority put the death count at 389, with around 910 people, including over 500 foreign nationals, still missing. Officials said 50 foreigners had been airlifted to safety so far, though the terrain is severely hampering rescue work.
- China reports separate casualties: State media said at least three people had died in Gyirong County, Tibet, with 558 missing there, of whom 260 are foreign nationals. Beijing said nearly 100 Chinese citizens were also missing on the Nepal side of the border.
- India has highest number of missing: New Delhi said 290 Indian nationals were out of contact, including around 200 pilgrims on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra stranded on the Chinese side. India has sent two consignments of relief material, including over 47 tonnes of aid, medicine and food, and rescued 21 people from Tamil Nadu.
- Secondary flood threat looms: Chinese authorities warned of a “high risk” that a barrier lake formed by the landslide could breach and trigger fresh flooding downstream. Forecasters have also flagged more monsoon rain in the coming days, adding to the danger for rescue teams and survivors.
- Cause still being probed: Experts believe an ice-and-rock avalanche linked to a glacier, possibly set off by seismic activity, triggered the disaster. The US Geological Survey pointed to a glacial collapse and landslide as the likely cause, though a full assessment is still underway.
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