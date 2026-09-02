Nepal Flash Flood Live Updates: Tunnel rescue teams race to save 900 likely trapped at hydropower sites

A tunnel rescue team from India partners with the Nepali Army to undertake joint search and rescue operations at critical hydropower tunnel sites at Chilime, in Rasuwa on Tuesday. (Photo: MEA/ANI Video Grab)

As the toll in Nepal’s flash flood has crossed 1,000, rescuers are racing to reach workers possibly trapped inside tunnels at hydropower projects. Among nearly 4,000 people missing after the deadly deluge, 900 are hydropower workers believed to be trapped in 12 projects, with 500 likely to be stuck in tunnels, news agency Associated Press (AP) reported.

Meanwhile, the police in Kathmandu buried dozens of bodies in multiple trenches. Nepal’s disaster agency said that 1,003 deaths have been recorded so far, with 3,916 people missing, out of whom 583 are foreign nationals. A 19-member specialised forensics team from India is in Kathmandu to analyse DNA samples, helping the forensic experts there in identifying bodies.

Story continues below this ad The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has said 163 nationals have been rescued from Nepal so far, as India sustained its relief and rescue efforts in coordination with Nepalese authorities. India has also deployed a tunnel rescue team in Nepal, extending support to the Nepalese authorities in carrying out the operations Live Updates

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