Nepal Flash Flood Live Updates: Nepal flood death toll hits 579 as missing count nears 2,000

Workers clear debris in the aftermath of a flash flood in the Devighat area of Nuwakot district in Nepal. (Photo: AP)

Flood in Nepal Live News Updates: The death toll from catastrophic flooding along the Nepal-Tibet border has risen to 579, Nepal’s disaster relief agency said, as the country’s rescue efforts stretch into their fourth day. At least 2,000 people remain missing, including 517 foreign nationals though officials caution that figures are shifting quickly and different agencies have reported varying numbers. Across the border in Tibet, Chinese authorities report five deaths and 558 people still missing.

As search-and-rescue operations continue in difficult mountain terrain, governments and aid organizations around the world have begun mobilizing significant humanitarian support for the recovery effort.

Story continues below this ad European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the EU is committing €2m (£1.7m) in immediate humanitarian aid, saying it would deliver what she called lifesaving support to the hardest-hit communities. The US embassy in Nepal said it has already sent an initial shipment of relief supplies, including more than 2.5 tonnes of food and materials for two schools in Rasuwa now serving as shelters. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it has mobilized its entire global network and launched an emergency appeal for CHF 25m (£23m; $31m) to fund the immediate response. Also Read | More than 100 Indians missing after deadly Nepal flash floods | 10 points Here are five key points on the developing situation: Canada has pledged C$5m (£2.7m) in support, while New Zealand is contributing NZ$1m to the Nepal Red Cross Society and another NZ$1m to other aid groups.

India has sent a third flight carrying 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid, along with 11 doctors, paramedics, and a reconnaissance team for tunnel rescue operations.

Nepal’s disaster relief agency now puts the death toll at 579, with 1,924 people missing, including 517 foreign nationals.

Chinese state media report five deaths and 558 people missing across the border in Tibet.

The Red Cross has launched a global emergency appeal for CHF 25m as international donors continue pledging support. Live Updates Aug 29, 2026 05:21 AM IST Indian nationals' latest update, rescue efforts at 10 pm Update on Indian nationals impacted by Nepal floods as of 10:00 pm Update on Indian nationals impacted by the floods in Nepal ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bIHHFT9943 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 28, 2026

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