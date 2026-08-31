Nepal Flash Flood LIVE News Updates: Nepal intensifying efforts to free hundreds believed trapped in hydropower tunnels

The Trishuli Hydro Power station lies in a destructed state and invisible in the photo ( photo shows the spot of the water way and the headgate) after the flash floods. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Nepal Floods LIVE Updates: Nepal has intensified its rescue operation to reach hundreds of people believed trapped inside tunnels at hydropower projects, including the Trishuli-3A site, days after Wednesday’s devastating flash floods tore through the region. Rescue crews, joined by specialists from China and India, have been attempting to establish contact with those inside but have so far received no response from within the tunnel, officials say.

Many of the roughly 2,500 people still reported missing are believed to be employees of Nepal’s hydropower sites, raising fears that the industrial workforce bore a disproportionate share of the disaster’s toll. The floods have already killed at least 794 people in Nepal, while across the border in Tibet, Chinese state media has confirmed 16 deaths and 546 people missing, with rescuers described as struggling to locate survivors.

Story continues below this ad Here are five key points on the developing situation: Trishuli-3A rescue effort: Nepal is intensifying efforts to reach hundreds trapped inside tunnels at hydropower sites, including Trishuli-3A, following Wednesday’s flash floods.

Nepal is intensifying efforts to reach hundreds trapped inside tunnels at hydropower sites, including Trishuli-3A, following Wednesday’s flash floods. No contact yet with those trapped: Rescue teams, including experts from China and India, have attempted to make contact with people inside the tunnel but have so far gotten no response.

Rescue teams, including experts from China and India, have attempted to make contact with people inside the tunnel but have so far gotten no response. Hydropower workers among the missing: Officials say hundreds of the roughly 2,500 people still unaccounted for are believed to be employees of Nepal’s hydropower projects.

Officials say hundreds of the roughly 2,500 people still unaccounted for are believed to be employees of Nepal’s hydropower projects. Nepal’s death toll climbs: At least 794 people have been confirmed dead in Nepal, with more than 2,500 still reported missing, according to local officials.

At least 794 people have been confirmed dead in Nepal, with more than 2,500 still reported missing, according to local officials. Cross-border impact in Tibet: Chinese state media reports 16 confirmed deaths and 546 people missing in Tibet, with rescuers struggling to find survivors. Live Updates Aug 31, 2026 05:41 AM IST India's tunnel rescue team joins Nepali Army in flood operations A specialised tunnel search and rescue team from India joined forces with the Nepali Army on Sunday to conduct intensive rescue operations across disaster-affected hydropower tunnel sites in Nepal's Chilime and Langtang regions. The deployment comes as security forces intensify efforts to reach workers trapped inside flood-hit underground powerhouses and tunnels. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the specialised team has been integrated into local operations, working side-by-side with security personnel on the ground. India’s tunnel rescue team joined the Nepali Army in search & rescue operations at hydropower tunnel sites in the Chilime and Langtang areas today. https://t.co/dVD1KeqZ4C — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 30, 2026 Aug 31, 2026 05:40 AM IST ‘I can’t stop looking… not so soon’: In Nepal, thousands launch search missions of their own for missing kin Over the last four days, Lekhnath Adhikari, 43, has travelled hundreds of kilometres on his uncle’s bike. He has been going to almost every search and relief camp, hospital and locality near his native village Betrawati, and areas downstream. Betrawati is located in Nuwakot district, north of Kathmandu. It is on the border of Rasuwa district – which was the epicenter of the flash floods . While it usually takes two hours to reach the village, after the floods, it takes roughly four hours. On Wednesday, when the flash floods on Bhotekoshi river hit his village, his wife, son and daughter were able to run to higher ground to escape the raging waters, but his elderly parents were not. Read more

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