Nepal Flash Flood LIVE News Updates| Death toll rises to 955, missing people drops to 4,471: disaster authority

Shoba Shrestha gives water to her dog Sweety, after the dog returned home following four days apart in the aftermath of flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district.(AP Photo)

Nepal Floods LIVE Updates: The death toll from last week’s devastating flash floods along the Nepal-China border has climbed to 955, with Nepali and Chinese authorities reporting that thousands remain unaccounted for across both countries. Rescue teams are continuing a race against time to reach workers feared trapped inside mud-buried hydropower tunnels, even as fresh weather warnings raise concerns about further flooding risk in the region.

Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah said Monday that rescue operations are being scaled up, revealing that more than 11,000 people have been pulled to safety so far, though nearly 4,000 remain unaccounted for. Shah said supplying aid to affected communities remains a top government priority, noting that relief has already reached close to 3,700 people with international partners assisting the effort.

Story continues below this ad Here are five key points on the developing situation: Rising toll: The confirmed death count has reached 955, with roughly 4,471 people still unaccounted for between Nepal and China.

The confirmed death count has reached 955, with roughly 4,471 people still unaccounted for between Nepal and China. Trapped workers: Rescue crews are searching for hundreds of workers believed trapped in hydropower tunnels after mud flooded the sites, with over 900 workers still missing across various projects.

Rescue crews are searching for hundreds of workers believed trapped in hydropower tunnels after mud flooded the sites, with over 900 workers still missing across various projects. Humanitarian needs: The UN estimates around 65,000 people urgently need water, sanitation and hygiene support, as families of the missing struggle to get information about loved ones.

The UN estimates around 65,000 people urgently need water, sanitation and hygiene support, as families of the missing struggle to get information about loved ones. Weather threats persist: Forecasters in China have warned of renewed rain in Gyirong that could raise water levels in a nearby barrier lake, while officials also flagged the risk of nearby glaciers collapsing.

Forecasters in China have warned of renewed rain in Gyirong that could raise water levels in a nearby barrier lake, while officials also flagged the risk of nearby glaciers collapsing. Rescue and recovery progress: PM Shah said over 11,379 people have been rescued, power has been restored to about 30% of households in hard-hit Rasuwa District, and six 48-meter Bailey bridges plus one 70-meter bridge are being deployed to reconnect areas cut off by destroyed infrastructure. Live Updates Sep 1, 2026 05:15 AM IST Inside Nepal tunnel: Thermal drones hunts for survivors, can’t see any A thermal drone was sent into a tunnel in Nepal ‘s Rasuwa district – part of a hydropower plant devastated by the Bhotekoshi flash flood – on Monday. At least 93 people are believed lost somewhere in that tunnel, buried under mud, debris, and boulders that swept through the Bhotekoshi-Trishuli river corridor after flash floods triggered upstream. They have been buried since the floods swept through the valley last week, burying entire villages and destroying roads, bridges, and hydroelectric plants. Read more

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