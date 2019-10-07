Nepal ex-Speaker KB Mahara held in sexual harassment case

K B Mahara, a senior leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), who resigned recently as Speaker of Parliament, was arrested on Sunday in connection with a sexual harassment case.

Advertising

Police arrested Mahara from the official residence of the Speaker, which he had not yet vacated after resigning from the post following allegations that he attempted to rape an employee of the parliamentary secretariat.

The woman had formally lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday.

Mahara is a former deputy prime minister and one of the most influential politicians from the erstwhile Maoist Party, which is now part of the ruling NCP.

Advertising

He has held important ministries such as finance, foreign affairs, and peace and reconstruction in the past 13 years after the Maoists gave up insurgency and joined the democratic process in 2006.

After the complainant gave a detailed interview to an online news portal alleging that Mahara had attempted to rape her at her residence, the ruling party decided he should resign as Speaker and as MP. Mahara, however, has not yet resigned as a member of Parliament.

He has been lodged in the high-security Singha Durbar police station in Kathmandu, where he is being interrogated.