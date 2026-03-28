Tension after jubilation: Days into new Govt, Ex-PM Oli arrested over role in protests

A day after jubilant celebrations marked the coming to power of a government led by Balen Shah, that was seen as the face of Nepal’s young, Kathmandu woke up to a huge contingent of police at the residence of four-time Prime Minister and Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist K P Sharma Oli who was arrested Saturday on the instructions of new Home Minister Sudan Gurung.

In parallel, police also arrested Ramesh Lekhak, a Nepali Congress leader. Lekhak was Home Minister in the Oli-led coalition government when security agencies used force to quell the anti-corruption Gen Z protest on September 8-9 last year, that resulted in the death of 78 participants.

Lekhak and Oli, who live 5 km apart in Bhaktapur district, adjoining Kathmandu, were arrested on charges that included murder as recommended by the Gauri Bahadur Karki Commission of Inquiry into the incident which submitted its report to the previous Government two weeks ago.

The arrest of the duo Saturday sparked off protests and there were clashes in at least three locations in the capital between riot police and Oli supporters. The UML has decided to hold a nationwide protest tomorrow and file a petition in the Supreme Court asking for quashing of what it called an “illegal arrest.”

Former President Bidhya Bhandari called the arrest a “premature step.”

Oli, 74, who has twice had a kidney transplant, was admitted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital “under custody.” Lekhak has been detained in the police headquarters in Maharajgunj.

Oli was expecting the arrest but was taken aback by the alacrity at which it was done. Until late Friday night, he had held consultations with Keshav Badal, a former Attorney General, and had gone to bed around 2 am, The Indian Express has learnt.

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Police teams were at his residence shortly before 6 am, leaving the area half an hour later.

Sources said the police wanted the arrest order in writing which Gurung provided – he is learnt to have been present in the police headquarters. The government is also looking for two others, the Home Secretary and Chief District Officer of Kathmandu at the time of the violence last year.

Soon after his takeover, Balen chaired his cabinet meeting Friday where it was decided that the Karki commission report would be implemented in some cases even as a team would be set up to address speculation that the government was determined to book Oli and some others at any cost.

The commission had also recommended that the police be given functional autonomy but the presence – and intervention – of Home Minister Gurung at every stage of the process that led to Oli’s arrest has prompted criticism of the new government.

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Sudan, 37, a former DJ, has a chequered past, and as Home Minister, he is No. 3 in protocol in the Cabinet only after Prime Minister Shah and Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle. He became a key face of the September protests as he was seen distributing water bottles and rushing wounded students to hospitals .

Balen, then Mayor of Kathmandu, was the only one in public office who extended support to Gen Z protest but kept away from it given his age, 35. Sudan chose to be seen on the streets both days as a “care taker” on the day peaceful protestors were targeted by government fire.

Sudan was at the centre of controversy when protestors, most of them masked, vandalised the premises of Parliament, courts, private residences of around 65 politicians, a dozen business leaders, almost all party offices and jails. But the Karki commission chose not to go into these other than saying it was handing over material and footage to the government for any investigation or subsequent action.

The Rastriya Swatantra Party, which Balen joined last December (he was an Independent as Mayor), hasn’t explained why Gurung was included as Home Minister but sources said that Gurung had strongly protested when Balen Shah invited three others, party chief Rabi Lamichhane and his deputies D P Aryal and Swarning Wagle, as the “high command” soon after he was elected Parliamentary Party leader.

Aryal was a Home Minister candidate, too.

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Sudan wasn’t available for comment but sources said he is said to have convinced the new PM that he has to “fulfil the promises made to the protestors and arrest those guilty of bloodshed.” Sources said Shah decided to accept Sudan’s claim for Home Minister apparently with the assurance that Aryal will be Speaker of the House.

Not known as a negotiator, Sudan speaks his mind. On September 9, he demanded Oli’s resignation and insisted that Balen must be the new Prime Minister. Balen declined saying he would occupy the post only after a mandate from the people. Sudan’s next choice, Sushila Karki, readily accepted it, and she later referred to him as “my eldest son.”

He played a key role in bringing Balen and Lamichhane together. Balen acknowledged Sudan’s role with a “love you brother note.”

Sudan is a part of Balen’s inner circle that also includes PM’s friends and advisors Kumar Ben (Byanjankar) and Aseem Shah. The latter two have been with Balen for a decade with both established in IT and entertainment.

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The Karki report is controversial for it has gone far beyond the terms of reference – from defining the judiciary’s role to prescribing qualifications for journalists to addressing issues on Nepal-India border and relations with US and China. It severely criticised the Nepal Army for not protecting Government heritage that was destroyed in the protests on September 9.