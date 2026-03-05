Nepal Elections 2026: When will results be announced?

Nepalese people stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station for the parliamentary election in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo)

Nepal is witnessing a landmark general election, with more than 18.9 million voters expected to cast their ballots to elect members to the 275-seat House of Representatives (HoR).

This is the first general election in Nepal since youth-led protests on September 8 and 9 forced the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and triggered the dissolution of Parliament.

Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari said the EC anticipates a higher voter turnout and a decline in invalid ballots due to enhanced voter education initiatives. He also appealed for cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.