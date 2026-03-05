Nepal Elections 2026: When will results be announced?

Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari said the EC anticipates a higher voter turnout and a decline in invalid ballots due to enhanced voter education initiatives. He also appealed for cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.
More than 300,000 security personnel, including the military, has been deployed to ensure peaceful voting in the more than 23,000 pooling booths across Nepal, officials told news agency Reuters.
As of 12 pm, polling remained peaceful across parts of the country, with minor incidents in a very few places, Election Commissioner Sagun Shumsher Rana was quoted by the Kathmandu Post.
Nepal Police confirmed that apart from minor disagreements at a few locations, no serious problems had occurred, news agency PTI reported. Moreover, police spokesperson Abi Narayan Kafle said, “Some jostling is expected during elections, but no major issues have arisen. We are ensuring that the voting process remains peaceful throughout the day.”
When will the polls conclude?
The polling began at 7 AM on Thursday, and is likely to conclude by 5 pm on the same day. The counting will start immediately after the ballot boxes are collected, according to the country’s Election Commission.
The results of elections are expected over the weekend, AP report stated.
Process of Nepal general elections 2026
Of the 275 seats in the Nepal House of Representatives, decisions for 165 will be taken through direct voting, while 110 will be allocated under the proportional representation system, the report stated. Under this system, political parties nominate lawmakers based on their share of thevote, the report stated.
About 3,406 candidates are contesting under the direct voting system, and 3,135 candidates are vying for seats under proportional representation, according to the Nepal Election Commission.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More