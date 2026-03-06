Nepal Elections 2026: Early counting suggests land slide victory in RSP’s favour

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Early trends in the counting in 52 of the 165 constituencies under the First past the Post system show that the Rastriya Swatantra Party appears poised for a clear victory in the general elections held yesterday.
The House of Representatives, with 275 seats, has 165 seats under the First past the Post category, and the remaining 110 are to be filled through the Proportional Representation system.
K P Oli, who has served four terms as Prime Minister and heads the Communist Party of Nepal–Unified Marxist Leninist, is trailing Balendra Shah in early counting in Jhapa-5.
While Oli has secured 400-plus votes, Shah was leading with over 1,800 votes.
Available early trends show that out of the 52 constituencies where counting has been taken up, the RSP was leading in 41, the UML in five, and the Nepali Congress and the Nepali Communist Party in two each.
Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, formerly a Maoist leader and now the convener of the NCP, has established an early lead in Rukum-5. Similarly, RSP chief Rabi Lamichhane is leading in Chitwan-2.
In the capital valley, the RSP was leading in 14 of the 15 seats where counting is in progress.
