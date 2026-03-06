Nepal Elections 2026: Early counting suggests land slide victory in RSP’s favour

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) prime ministerial candidate and former Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah while casting his vote in the Nepal general elections, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Early trends in the counting in 52 of the 165 constituencies under the First past the Post system show that the Rastriya Swatantra Party appears poised for a clear victory in the general elections held yesterday.

The House of Representatives, with 275 seats, has 165 seats under the First past the Post category, and the remaining 110 are to be filled through the Proportional Representation system.

K P Oli, who has served four terms as Prime Minister and heads the Communist Party of Nepal–Unified Marxist Leninist, is trailing Balendra Shah in early counting in Jhapa-5.

While Oli has secured 400-plus votes, Shah was leading with over 1,800 votes.