Live now

Nepal Election Results LIVE Updates: Balendra Shah’s RSP leading in 42 seats as per initial results

Nepal Election Results 2026 Live updates as vote counting begins after parliamentary polls with around 60% turnout and major parties battling for power.

Nepal Election Results LIVEA Nepalese woman casts her vote at polling station. The results are likely to be declared today (AP Photo)

Nepal General Election 2026 Results Live: Vote counting is underway in Nepal following the country’s first parliamentary elections since the Gen Z-led protests that forced the collapse of the KP Sharma Oli-led coalition government last year.

Polling took place on Thursday, with election authorities reporting a voter turnout of around 60 per cent.

Story continues below this ad

Several major political figures and parties are competing for power. The key contenders include KP Sharma Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Nepali Congress, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre).

Also emerging as a contender for the top job is Gagan Thapa, the 49-year-old leader of the Nepali Congress and a prominent face within the party. Thapa has campaigned on a promise to move Nepal beyond what he describes as an “old age” cycle of veteran leaders repeatedly rotating through power.

Meanwhile, the relatively new Rastriya Swatantra Party is also drawing significant attention. The party is led by former rapper Balendra Shah, who previously served as the mayor of Kathmandu. His party is seen as mounting a serious challenge to Nepal’s established political forces.

Live Updates
Mar 6, 2026 09:36 AM IST
Nepal General Election 2026 Results Live: RSP candidate Balendra Shah leads in Jhapa-5

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) candidates are leading the early vote count in two constituencies in Jhapa in Nepal’s 2026 House of Representatives elections.

In Jhapa-5, RSP candidate Balendra Shah has secured 1,478 votes out of 2,303 counted so far, while CPN-UML chair KP Sharma Oli has polled 385 votes, according to the District Election Officer’s Office.

In Jhapa-2, RSP candidate Indira Rana Magar is ahead with 1,599 votes, while CPN-UML candidate Devraj Ghimire has received 275 votes.

(Source: NepalNews)

Mar 6, 2026 09:29 AM IST
Nepal General Election 2026 Results Live: Prachanda leads early vote tally in Rukum East

Nepali Communist Party (NCP) coordinator and House of Representatives candidate Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is leading the vote count in Rukum East.

According to Chief Election Officer Shiba Prasad Khanal, Prachanda has secured 1,415 votes so far. CPN-UML candidate Leelamani Gautam has received 439 votes, while Nepali Congress candidate Kusum Devi Thapa has polled 417.

Rukum East has a single constituency for the HoR elections.

(Source: NepalNews)

Mar 6, 2026 09:25 AM IST
Nepal General Election 2026 Results Live: Early trends show RSP leading in 42 seats in Nepal polls

Early trends from Nepal’s ongoing election count show the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) leading in 42 seats, according to preliminary vote tallies.

The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) (CPN-UML), Nepali Congress, and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) are each leading in five seats, based on the initial updates reported by thehimalayantimes.

The figures reflect early trends as counting continues across constituencies, and the final results will be confirmed once the vote count is completed.

Mar 6, 2026 09:21 AM IST
Nepal Election Results LIVE Updates: RSP leads early vote counts in several Kathmandu seats

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is leading the early vote count in multiple constituencies in Kathmandu in Nepal’s 2026 House of Representatives elections.

RSP’s Shishir Khanal (Kathmandu-6), Ganesh Parajuli (Kathmandu-7), Biraj Bhakta Shrestha (Kathmandu-8) and Pradip Bista (Kathmandu-10) are ahead of their rivals as counting continues, according to election officials.

(Source: thehimalayantimes)

Mar 6, 2026 09:19 AM IST
Nepal Election Results LIVE Updates: RSP leads vote count in Kathmandu-9, ahead in Dang-1

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is leading the vote count in Kathmandu electoral constituency-9 in Nepal’s 2026 House of Representatives (HoR) elections.

According to election officials, RSP candidate Dol Prasad Aryal has secured 2,244 votes out of 4,234 counted so far. Nepali Congress candidate Nanu Bastola has received 261 votes, while Ajay Kranti of the CPN-UML has polled 152 votes. Counting is taking place at the Balambu Municipality building.

Meanwhile, the RSP is also ahead in Dang-1. Party candidate Devraj Pathak has secured 1,515 votes so far, followed by Nepali Congress candidate Yogendra Chaudhary with 292 votes and UML’s Rewati Raman Ghimire with 220 votes, NepalNews reported.

Mar 6, 2026 09:15 AM IST
Nepal Election Results LIVE Updates: RSP’s Pradip Bista leads vote count in Kathmandu-10

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) candidate Pradip Bista is leading the vote count in Kathmandu electoral constituency-10 in Nepal’s 2026 House of Representatives elections.

According to election officials, Bista has secured 4,234 votes out of the 6,420 ballots counted so far. Nepali Congress candidate Himal Karki has received 815 votes, while Balaram Thapa of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has polled 557 votes.

Vote counting is taking place at the Tribhuvan University Memorial Building. Officials said ballots from Dakshinkali Municipality are currently being counted. (Source: NepalNews)

Mar 6, 2026 09:11 AM IST
Nepali Congress leads early vote count in Rasuwa

Nepali Congress candidate Mohan Acharya is leading the early vote tally in Nepal’s Rasuwa constituency as counting for the House of Representatives (HoR) elections 2026 got underway.

According to the Election Officer’s Office, Acharya has secured 689 votes so far. Basant Bhatta of the Rastriya Swatantra Party has received 538 votes, while Prem Tamang of the CPN-UML has polled 235 votes.

Vote counting in the constituency began after ballot boxes were brought to the counting centre following the conclusion of polling. (Source: NepalNews)

Mar 6, 2026 09:08 AM IST
Nepal Election Results LIVE Updates: Rastriya Swatantra Party leads in 23 seats in Nepal polls; counting underway

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is leading in 23 seats in Nepal’s elections, while the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML are ahead in three seats each, according to preliminary results.

Vote counting began late on Thursday night, the Election Commission said.

The counting process is expected to be completed by Friday night.

(PTI)

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments