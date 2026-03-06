Nepal Election Results LIVE Updates: Balendra Shah’s RSP leading in 42 seats as per initial results

A Nepalese woman casts her vote at polling station. The results are likely to be declared today (AP Photo)

Nepal General Election 2026 Results Live: Vote counting is underway in Nepal following the country’s first parliamentary elections since the Gen Z-led protests that forced the collapse of the KP Sharma Oli-led coalition government last year.

Polling took place on Thursday, with election authorities reporting a voter turnout of around 60 per cent.

Several major political figures and parties are competing for power. The key contenders include KP Sharma Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Nepali Congress, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre).

Also emerging as a contender for the top job is Gagan Thapa, the 49-year-old leader of the Nepali Congress and a prominent face within the party. Thapa has campaigned on a promise to move Nepal beyond what he describes as an “old age” cycle of veteran leaders repeatedly rotating through power.

Meanwhile, the relatively new Rastriya Swatantra Party is also drawing significant attention. The party is led by former rapper Balendra Shah, who previously served as the mayor of Kathmandu. His party is seen as mounting a serious challenge to Nepal’s established political forces.