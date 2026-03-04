Nepal General Election 2026 on March 5: Key candidates, constituencies, voting time and other things to know about first poll after Gen Z protests

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Nepal will head to the polls Thursday, March 5, in a landmark general election that comes months after youth-led protests forced the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and triggered the dissolution of Parliament.
The vote is being widely viewed as a contest between traditional political forces and a new generation of leaders advocating systemic reform.
Polling is scheduled from 7 am to 5 pm on March 5. The campaign period officially ended at midnight on March 2.
More than 18.9 million eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots to elect members to the 275-seat House of Representatives (HoR). Of these seats, 165 will be decided through direct voting, while 110 will be allocated under the proportional representation system.
According to the Election Commission, 3,406 candidates are contesting under the direct voting system, and 3,135 candidates are vying for seats under proportional representation.
Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari said the Commission anticipates a higher voter turnout and a decline in invalid ballots due to enhanced voter education initiatives. He also appealed for cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.
This is the first national election since the September 8–9 Gen Z youth protests that led to the resignation of then Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, who headed a coalition government backed by the Nepali Congress and commanded nearly a two-thirds majority in Parliament.
Following Oli’s resignation, President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives on September 12 and appointed Sushila Karki as caretaker prime minister.
The youth movement centered on demands for anti-corruption measures, improved governance, an end to nepotism, and generational leadership change. These demands have since shaped the political discourse leading into the current election.
Nepal’s political landscape appears sharply divided between established parties and emerging forces aligned with the reform agenda.
The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), led by K P Sharma Oli, and the Nepali Communist Party led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ are widely regarded as traditional forces. While Prachanda’s party claims to have addressed the concerns raised by Gen Z protesters, it has not transferred leadership to younger leaders.
On the other side, the Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP), led by Ravi Lamichhane with senior leader Balendra Shah, and the reformed Nepali Congress under Gagan Thapa have publicly voiced support for the issues raised by the youth movement.
Other emerging players include the Ujyalo Nepal Party led by Kulman Ghising and the Shram Shakti Party led by former Dharan Mayor Harka Sampang, though their influence remains limited to certain regions.
The election has also become a battle of personalities.
The Rastriya Swotantra Party has projected 35-year-old former Kathmandu Mayor Balen as its prime ministerial candidate. The Nepali Congress has put forward 49-year-old Gagan Thapa, while CPN-UML has named 75-year-old K P Sharma Oli as its prime ministerial face.
In a high-stakes contest, Balen has chosen Jhapa-5 as his constituency, directly challenging Oli, who has won the seat six times in the past. Balen’s rising popularity in the constituency has reportedly compelled Oli to focus his campaign efforts there rather than traveling nationwide for party campaigning.
Meanwhile, Gagan Thapa, originally from Kathmandu, is contesting from Dhanusha-4 in Madhes Province in what observers see as an effort to generate political momentum in Nepal’s southern plains.
Both Thapa and Balendra Shah reportedly drew significant public engagement during campaign events, particularly in southern districts.
Senior human rights activist and political analyst Charan Prasai said that public fatigue over corruption, nepotism, and lack of accountability could influence voters to support newer political formations over established parties.
