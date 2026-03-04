Nepal General Election 2026 on March 5: Key candidates, constituencies, voting time and other things to know about first poll after Gen Z protests

A file photo pf protesters celebrating by standing at the top of the Singha Durbar after it was set on fire during a protest against social media ban in Kathmandu, Nepal. (AP file photo)

Nepal will head to the polls Thursday, March 5, in a landmark general election that comes months after youth-led protests forced the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and triggered the dissolution of Parliament.

The vote is being widely viewed as a contest between traditional political forces and a new generation of leaders advocating systemic reform.

Voting time and how Nepal polls will take place

Polling is scheduled from 7 am to 5 pm on March 5. The campaign period officially ended at midnight on March 2.

More than 18.9 million eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots to elect members to the 275-seat House of Representatives (HoR). Of these seats, 165 will be decided through direct voting, while 110 will be allocated under the proportional representation system.