Nepal eases Rs 200, Rs 500 currency rules. What changes for Indian travellers

Other than Indian currency, Nepalese nationals and foreign visitors can bring up to $5,000 in other foreign currencies into Nepal. (File Photo)

Nepal has eased the rules governing the movement of Indian currency across the border for Indian and Nepalese nationals, allowing Indian currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 500 denominations up to a value of Rs 25,000, issued on or after November 9, 2016.

According to a notice issued by Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), the Indian currency notes issued before November 9, 2016, in denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 remain prohibited in Nepal.

The NRB notice further added that an Indian and a Nepalese national can carry, bring into, or take out of Nepal the Indian currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 500 issued after November 9, 2016, up to a limit of Rs 25,000 per person, in accordance with prevailing regulations, PTI reported.