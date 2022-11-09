scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Six dead after earthquake of magnitude 6.6 strikes Nepal

Reuters partner ANI reported that the six people were found dead after a house collapsed from the quake in Doti district of Nepal.

India's National Center for Seismology marked the quake at a magnitude of 6.3.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Nepal on Wednesday morning, the country’s seismological centre said, with media reporting six people had been killed.

The earthquake was recorded at 2.12 am with its epicentre at Nepal’s Doti district. The district also reported six casualties after a house collapsed, as per an ANI report. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had earlier pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.6.

The quake was centred about 158 km northeast of Pilibhit, a city in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, and occurred at a depth of 10 km, EMSC added.

Media reports after the quake showed that tremors were also felt in India’s capital, New Delhi, and surrounding areas.

Earlier, a 5.7 magnitude tremor was recorded at 9.7 pm and another 4.1 magnitude tremor at 9.56 pm on Tuesday at the same epicentre, according to the Seismological Centre.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 07:20:50 am
