Nepal Dy PM Upendra Yadav quits as his key Madhesi party withdraws Oli backing

After weeks of failed talks, Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Upendra Yadav resigned on Tuesday from the Cabinet, and announced the withdrawal of his Madhes-based party’s support to the K P Oli government.

Yadav said he resigned due to Oli’s reluctance to amend the Constitution, which was the condition for his joining the Cabinet.

While joining the government last year, the Samajwadi Party had had reached a three-point agreement with the leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party. The party’s demands include restructuring of the state, federalism along with ethnic identity and rights of Madhesis and other marginalised groups and citizenship, the party’s vice-chairperson, Hisila Yami said.

The party’s move comes after the Nepal Communist Party struck an electoral deal with another Madhes-based Party — Rastriya Janata Party — for the upcoming by-election to the National Assembly, the Upper House of Parliament. —

