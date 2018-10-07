Nepal: Don’t take parliament for granted, says speaker

There are also reports of a falling out between Oli and erstwhile Maoist chief Pushpa Kamal Dahal. There are also reports of a falling out between Oli and erstwhile Maoist chief Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

The conflict within Nepal’s ruling Communist Party exploded on Saturday when parliament Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara said the government should not “take parliament for granted in any way”.

Speaking to a forum of journalists outside parliament, Mahara said, “Parliament autonomously makes government accountable to it and the government should not take it for granted in any way.” His statement comes in the wake of several moves by the K P Oli-led government to bypass parliament on many issues.

There are also reports of a falling out between Oli and erstwhile Maoist chief Pushpa Kamal Dahal after the latter revealed last month that the deal to merge the Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist and the Maoist Party to form the ruling party was predicated on the condition that Oli will hand over the government to him half-way through the term.

