Nepal disaster: PM Balendra Shah blames global warming; flood death toll climbs to 1,243

Exactly a week after the flash flood that has left a trail of devastation in at least three districts adjoining Kathmandu, Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Wednesday made a rare appearance in Parliament, his fourth in as many months, and said Nepal will seek justice as well as support from the international community towards rehabilitation and reconstruction.

He said the flash flood on August 26 was something that could not have been anticipated, but the government acted efficiently without any loss of time. Shah praised the role of security agencies which jumped into the search and rescue mission immediately, and succeeded in rescuing more than 13,000 people.

Shah did not confirm the possibility of his leading a Nepali delegation to the UN General Assembly, but said there is need to make a strong case for justice for the loss and damage that Nepal, with its many snow-capped mountains, faces.

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He added that Nepal is a victim of global warming and carbon emissions largely from industrialised countries.

Briefing the House of Representatives about the devastation caused by the floods, Shah said, “This incident shows the increasing risk the people of the mountain region have to bear with the occurrence of climate change… There is a global contribution behind climate change. And the responsibility to manage and minimise its effects also rests on the global community.”

The Prime Minister had earlier said that what happened last week was a tragedy that hit the nation , but what the Nepalese army, police and the armed police force were doing was commendable.

“The flood water gushing into the tunnel along with mud is not a normal situation that is seen elsewhere and the rescue operation becomes difficult and there is no available technology to win over it.”

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The death toll from Nepal’s devastating flash floods rose to 1,243 on Wednesday, with nearly 4,875 still missing, as rescuers battled continuos rain and debris.

Speaking about the international assistance, Shah said, “There is no question about not accepting international assistance at this magnitude of crisis, and we have coordinated with the international community to receive support and assistance since the beginning.”

He said the government has followed protocols, legal and scientific norms in handling bodies of unidentified victims and buried them for now after taking their DNA — so that these could be exhumed later if relatives came to claim a body.—With PTI inputs