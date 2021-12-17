Nepal defence minister quits after defeat in internal party election

Nepal Defence Minister Minendra Rijal tendered his resignation from the country’s council of ministers following his defeat in the Nepali Congress party’s internal elections.

Rijal had unsuccessfully contested for the post of general secretary from the panel opposed to Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahdur Deuba.

He stood fifth out of six candidates for the two posts, in which Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma emerged victorious.

Rijal said the outcome of the party election had shown that his support base was shrinking and it was therefore not proper for him to continue in the post of defence minister.