scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Nepal-China pledge to move ahead with BRI projects

Li, who returns to Beijing on Thursday, will be meeting President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, former PM’s K P Oli and Pushp’s Kamal Dahal, among others during his stay. 

Li Zhanshu. (Reuters/File)

In a significant and unprecedented move, chiefs of Nepal and China’s legislative bodies signed an agreement recognising the bilateral understanding reached five years ago as the basis for enhancing trans-Himalayan cooperation in multiple sectors.

A six-point agreement signed between visiting chairman of the National People’s Congress of China Li Zhanshau and Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota said it would help identify and move forward with cooperation in sectors of mutual benefit. This new step in diplomacy between the two neighbours strikes a slightly different note from the passiveness demonstrated by the government that had been insisting on grants from China to pursue BRI projects, which was stalled.

The agreement signed between Li and Sapkota also stated that the decision taken during President Jinping during his Nepal  visit in October 2019— the bilateral relations should be consolidated for development and prosperity of the two countries — would form the basis of the journey together.

Li, who returns to Beijing on Thursday, will be meeting President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, former PM’s K P Oli and Pushp’s Kamal Dahal, among others during his stay.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 12:37:38 am
Next Story

‘Dream come true, want to see him win World Cup for India now’: Arshdeep Singh’s family

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Premium
Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement