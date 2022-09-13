Nepal-China pledge to move ahead with BRI projects

In a significant and unprecedented move, chiefs of Nepal and China’s legislative bodies signed an agreement recognising the bilateral understanding reached five years ago as the basis for enhancing trans-Himalayan cooperation in multiple sectors.

A six-point agreement signed between visiting chairman of the National People’s Congress of China Li Zhanshau and Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota said it would help identify and move forward with cooperation in sectors of mutual benefit. This new step in diplomacy between the two neighbours strikes a slightly different note from the passiveness demonstrated by the government that had been insisting on grants from China to pursue BRI projects, which was stalled.

The agreement signed between Li and Sapkota also stated that the decision taken during President Jinping during his Nepal visit in October 2019— the bilateral relations should be consolidated for development and prosperity of the two countries — would form the basis of the journey together.

Li, who returns to Beijing on Thursday, will be meeting President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, former PM’s K P Oli and Pushp’s Kamal Dahal, among others during his stay.