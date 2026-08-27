Nepal floods kill over 160, massive search underway for hundreds missing; here are the top developments

Rescuers lay a rope way to look for surivors after flash flooding along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (AP Photo)

Massive floods in the Nepal-China border region on Wednesday (Aug 26) claimed the lives of 162 people and left hundreds missing after suddenly sweeping through communities and disrupting travel in some areas.

Nepal tourism officials said that over 400 foreigners were among the 579 tourists who went missing after the disaster swept through the region, popular among trekkers and pilgrims, with the police stating that the death toll is expected to rise beyond 162.

“This will go up, as we have resumed the search and more bodies are expected to be recovered,” police spokesperson Abi Narayan Kafle said, according to news agency Reuters.

According to the experts, the disaster was caused by glacial collapse in the warming Himalayan region. A magnitude 4.4 earthquake was recorded near the Nepal-Tibet border before the disaster, while researchers have pointed to the exceptional speed of the flood wave and rapid rise in river levels. The region is particularly vulnerable to floods, landslides and glacial hazards as Himalayan temperatures rise.