Nepal floods kill over 160, massive search underway for hundreds missing; here are the top developments

Massive floods in the Nepal-China border region on Wednesday (Aug 26) claimed the lives of 162 people and left hundreds missing after suddenly sweeping through communities and disrupting travel in some areas.
Nepal tourism officials said that over 400 foreigners were among the 579 tourists who went missing after the disaster swept through the region, popular among trekkers and pilgrims, with the police stating that the death toll is expected to rise beyond 162.
“This will go up, as we have resumed the search and more bodies are expected to be recovered,” police spokesperson Abi Narayan Kafle said, according to news agency Reuters.
According to the experts, the disaster was caused by glacial collapse in the warming Himalayan region. A magnitude 4.4 earthquake was recorded near the Nepal-Tibet border before the disaster, while researchers have pointed to the exceptional speed of the flood wave and rapid rise in river levels. The region is particularly vulnerable to floods, landslides and glacial hazards as Himalayan temperatures rise.
Here are the top developments:
01
Massive regional toll
Nearly 1,500 people are missing in Nepal and Tibet after catastrophic floods and mudslides hit the region.
02
Severe impact on Indians
More than 300 Indians are missing in flash floods, said Nepal Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal.
03
Consular verification underway
Nepal’s tourism authorities reported that 105 Indian nationals and 37 NRIs were among those whose whereabouts are being verified.
04
PM Modi speaks to Nepal's Balendra Shah
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah and offered India’s full humanitarian assistance.
05
Global missing toll
Among the missing tourists, 47 were from the United States, 34 from Australia, 33 from Britain and 24 from Canada, Sunil Sharma, a spokesperson for Nepal's tourism board, told the Associated Press news agency.
06
Pilgrims caught in disaster
Sharma told the Associated Press that 133 of the tourists were from India on a pilgrimage.
07
Cross-border aid dispatched
India has dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to bolster Nepal's relief efforts.
08
Tibet sector numbers
The tally of the missing in Tibet's Gyirong county was 558, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday, including 260 foreign nationals.
09
Casualties across the border
The mudslide triggered in Tibet killed three people, with 558 missing.
10
Intensified rescue operations
The Prime Minister of Nepal’s office, in a Facebook post, informed that Nepal has intensified search, rescue and relief operations in areas affected by severe flooding in Rasuwa’s Bhotekoshi River.
11
Emergency helplines activated
The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has issued updated emergency helpline numbers for people seeking assistance amid the Nepal disaster. The numbers are available for emergency contact and can also be reached through WhatsApp.
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