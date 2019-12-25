Nepal charges 122 Chinese nationals with ‘indecent behaviour’, seeks to deport them

Charging them with indecent behaviour allows police to release them any time. (Representational image) Charging them with indecent behaviour allows police to release them any time. (Representational image)

The Nepal police charged the 122 Chinese nationals arrested on Monday with “indecent behaviour” in court.

Although they were arrested on suspicion of being involved in cases of “serious financial crimes” in China and other countries including Nepal, the police’s decision to book them under the less serious charges of indecent behaviour is believed to be a way to allow for their early deportation to China, as per Beijing’s wishes.

Senior sources said the raids against the Chinese nationals were conducted based on information supplied by Chinese authorities. “A special plane will come to take them to China soon,” sources said.

Charging them with indecent behaviour allows police to release them any time.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang, in his regular press briefing in Beijing, said, “These Chinese citizens are suspected of engaging in cross-border cyber fraud. The relevant case is currently under investigation. This is a very important case that is a result of active cooperation between the Chinese and Nepali police.”

“China is willing to increase cooperation with Nepal in various fields, including law enforcement, to jointly fight cross-border crime and promote friendly exchanges between people from the two countries,” he added.

