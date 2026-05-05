Nepal Cabinet resends constitutional council ordinance to President

Nepal’s cabinet on Monday decided to resend a Constitutional Council-related ordinance to President Ramchandra Paudel without making any changes, after he returned it for reconsideration, government officials said.

The ordinance seeks to amend the law governing the composition and powers of the six-member Constitutional Council, which recommends appointments for the chief justice and judges of the Supreme Court, ambassadors, commissioners and heads of all 13 constitutional commissions.

The cabinet, led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah, had forwarded the ordinance to Paudel on April 27. On Sunday, the president returned it to the government, saying it required further review and reconsideration.

The decision to resend the ordinance was taken at a cabinet meeting, government spokesperson Sasmit Pokhrel said.