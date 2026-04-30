Nepal: Balendra Shah govt defers Parliament, opts for ordinances

Official sources said the government has already sent five ordinances to the President for approval in two phases, while the President’s Office is studying their implications.

Written by: Yubaraj Ghimire
1 min readKathmandu (nepal)Apr 30, 2026 05:29 AM IST
Balendra Shah govt defers Parliament, opts for ordinancesNepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah. (AP/File)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Balendra Shah government has deferred the session of the House of Representatives that was scheduled to begin Wednesday and decided to promulgate a series of ordinances, in a move that critics say undermines the role of Parliament.

Official sources said the government has already sent five ordinances to the President for approval in two phases, while the President’s Office is studying their implications.

The Rastriya Swatantra Party government (RSP), headed by Balendra Shah, commands an almost two-thirds majority in the 275-member House of Representatives but has no representation in the Upper House, which plays a key role in the passage of legislation, including constitutional amendments.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 29: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments