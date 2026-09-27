10 missing as another avalanche hits Nepal’s Manang

A bird's-eye view of the devastation in Nepal's Nuwakot after the avalanche last month (AP)

An avalanche has hit Himlung Himal, a 7,126-metre summit in the Nar Phu region of Nepal’s Manang district, leaving 10 people missing. The missing individuals comprised both mountain climbers and support personnel, reported Kathmandu Post.

The incident was confirmed by Rishi Bhandari, general secretary of the Expedition Operators Association Nepal. According to Bhandari, two of the missing individuals were affiliated with Imagine Nepal Pvt Ltd, while the remaining eight were with Himalayan Holidays Nepal.

Ram Krishna Lamichhane, director general of Nepal’s Department of Tourism, said authorities are actively monitoring the situation. Official efforts are currently underway to gather additional details and coordinate search and rescue operations for the missing group.