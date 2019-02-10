Nepal: As Venezuela issue divides party, Pushpa Kamal Dahal meets K P Oli

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Oli and former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, both chair persons of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, had a two-hour-long meeting Saturday as their contradictory stance on the Venezuela issue has polarised the party hierarchy, threatening its unity. “They had a candid talk with both agreeing that the party unity should be maintained at any cost,” said a source in the PMO.

Dahal’s statement on January 25 that American “imperialism’s intrusion in Venezuela affairs was not acceptable” had reportedly irked the US, and Oli tried to appease Washington by calling Dahal’s statement a “slip of tongue”.

Dahal had asserted that he stood by his statement.

Defence Minister Ishwar Pokharel weighed in on the issue on Saturday, saying “anyone who speaks in whims and fancy cannot just be accepted as a leader”.

However, Shaligram Jamarkattel, Home Minister of Province three and a powerful trade union leader, said, “The time has come to launch a movement against the Oli government that is insensitive towards the Constitution and rights of the provinces.”