Nepal arrests 97 Chinese nationals ‘preparing to commit major financial crimes’

In a massive operation in multiple locations around Kathmandu on Monday, Nepal police arrested 97 Chinese nationals.

Police declined to give details about the activities of the arrested, but said, “We have definite information that they were preparing to commit major financial crimes.”

The arrests come four months after four Chinese nationals were arrested for hacking ATM machines in Kathmandu.

Police raided three places in Kathmandu where the arrested persons had rented multi-storey houses, which they were purportedly using as offices and as residences.

Police said some of those arrested may have committed crimes in several countries, including China, but came to Nepal to conduct organised crimes.

Police are investigating the antecedents of the suspects, as well as scrutinising around 400 computers that they seized following Monday afternoon’s coordinated raids.

