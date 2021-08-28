Nepal allows late-stage trials for Chinese mRNA vaccine candidate – Xinhua

Nepal has allowed China’s Walvax Biotechnology to conduct phase 3 trials for the company’s mRNA Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the country, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday, citing a Nepal health official.

The ARCoV vaccine was jointly developed by China’s Suzhou Abogen Biosciences, the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences and Walvax.

“We received a proposal from the Chinese company about a month ago seeking approval to conduct clinical trials,” Pradip Gyanwali, Executive Chief of the Nepal Health Research Council, told Xinhua. “Access to vaccines will be easier if they are manufactured in Nepal.”

Walvax and local partner Deurali-Janta Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd will conduct the trials in Nepal on 3,000 people at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, a government facility in the eastern city of Dharan, the report said.