Nepal airlines apologises after map controversy over Jammu and Kashmir depiction

Nepal Airlines issued a public apology statement on Thursday after a social media post featuring an inaccurate route map triggered a backlash for showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan.

The controversy started after the airline shared a “network map” on its official social media accounts. Users quickly pointed out that the map incorrectly showed international boundaries. Soon after this, Nepal Airlines deleted the post.

We sincerely apologize for error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels. The map contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries that do not reflect the official stance of Nepal or Nepal Airlines. pic.twitter.com/E5MZSS8CjQ — Nepal Airlines🇳🇵 (@NepalAirlinesRA) April 30, 2026

In the statement, the Nepal Airlines acknowledged the error. “We sincerely apologise for error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels. The map contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries that do not reflect the official stance of Nepal or Nepal Airlines,” the airline added.

It added that the post had been removed immediately and that an internal review was underway to ensure such mistakes are not repeated. “We deeply value our strong relationships with our neighbours and friends in the region and regret any offense the post has caused,” the statement read.