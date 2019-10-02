Nepal: Accused of rape, Speaker steps down

Toggle Menu
In a letter to the deputy speaker, printed by newspaper My Republica, Mahara said he was stepping down “on moral grounds to facilitate a fair probe into the allegations raising serious questions about my character”.

K B Mahara, Speaker of Nepal’s Parliament, Tuesday resigned after he was accused of rape by an employee of the Secretariat.

The woman has accused Mahara of assaulting her while drunk at her apartment in Kathmandu Sunday, Kathmandu Police Chief Uttam Subedi said on Tuesday.

The police have begun an investigation into the woman’s accusations, he added.

The Nepal Communist Party held an emergency meeting of the 9-member Central Secretariat and decided that Mahara should also quit as a member of parliament. Mahara is yet to do so.

Mahara’s aide denied the allegations, saying it was “an attempt to assassinate the character of the speaker”.

With agencies

