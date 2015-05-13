Nepal quake: At least 60 killed in fresh earthquake, over 1500 injured

An earthquake victim after being moved out from the hospital to the open ground, in Kathmandu on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters)

By: Yubaraj Ghimire & Santosh Singh

At least 60 people were killed and over 1,500 injured as another powerful earthquake rocked Nepal Tuesday, bringing down buildings and spreading panic less than three weeks after a 7.8 temblor devastated the country and claimed over 8,000 lives.

Across the border in Bihar, at least 15 people were reported dead and over two dozen injured. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said his government had information of 15 deaths but only six had so far been confirmed. As a precautionary measure, the state government announced summer vacation in schools ahead of schedule.

WATCH VIDEO: Landslide after massive Nepal earthquake caught on camera

The 7.3 earthquake at 12.35 pm Tuesday was centred near Kodari on Nepal’s border with Tibet. It appeared to have inflicted maximum damage in Dolakha and Sindhupalchowk districts, already reeling from aftershocks in the wake of the April 25 quake.

Share This Article Related Article Nepal earthquake: Fresh tremors hit Nepal as quake toll rises to 65

Nepal earthquake: Fresh tremors hit Nepal as quake toll rises to 65 After April 25 quake, this was biggest aftershock

After April 25 quake, this was biggest aftershock Nepal Earthquake: Under rubble, man says he drank urine to survive

Nepal Earthquake: Under rubble, man says he drank urine to survive LIVE: Nepal quake death toll climbs to 6,204; govt assures Rs 1 lac compensation

LIVE: Nepal quake death toll climbs to 6,204; govt assures Rs 1 lac compensation Nepal earthquake: Rescuers dig with bare hands for survivors as death toll rises

Nepal earthquake: Rescuers dig with bare hands for survivors as death toll rises Nepal Earthquake: Rains, fresh tremors hamper rescue works as toll crosses 2,700

By evening, 707 injured people had been flown to Kathmandu from Dolakha and Sindhupalchowk, many on Indian and US military helicopters.

An American UH-1 helicopter, engaged in search-and-rescue in Dolakha and Ramechhap, was reported missing. “It took off around 2 pm from Kathmandu but lost contact later,” a government official said. “We are not sure about its fate. It may have landed some place, we will look for it in the morning,” a Nepal army officer said.

An earthquake victim after being moved out from the hospital to the open ground, in Kathmandu on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters)

Nepal’s National Emergency Operation Centre said it was sending helicopters and medical teams to Dolakha and Sindhupalchowk. Indian Air Force helicopters have been in Nepal for nearly three weeks now, dropping relief material and evacuating people from the mountain districts.

READ: One ‘Great Quake’ a year, and it hasn’t come yet

Sources in the Home Ministry said 33 people died in Dolakha, 110 km from Kathmandu, followed by nine in Sindhupalchowk.

In Kathmandu, around 150 people were taken to hospital though it was not clear if all had been injured in the quake and the aftershocks that followed. The constituent assembly building also emptied as lawmakers, meeting to discuss relief and housing for the April 25 victims, rushed out when the quake struck.

The Tribhuvan International Airport closed briefly and flights to Kathmandu were diverted. Authorities also ordered closure of schools for two weeks and advised people to spend time in the open.

Preliminary reports spoke of extensive loss of life and property in Solukhumbu on the Everest trail in the Sagarmatha zone.

In Bihar, the disaster management control room confirmed three deaths in Samastipur and one each in Patna, Darbhanga and Siwan.

A worker was killed in Danapur when a wall under construction collapsed. As tremors were felt, people fled from homes and offices, and remained in the open for hours.

CCTV footage from malls and departmental stores showed people running for cover.The Patna Secretariat too emptied as staff left office rooms. Until evening, the Veterinary College grounds, Rajdhani Vatika and Gandhi Maidan were full of people.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App